Logistics Plus Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA)

Logistics Plus and BiTA Look to Develop Blockchain Standards and Education within the Transportation Industry.

Erie, PA (PRUnderground) January 30th, 2018

Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has joined the Blockchain In Transport Alliance (BiTA) to help develop and set standards for blockchain technology within the transportation industry.

A blockchain is a digital and decentralized ledger that is maintained across a network of computers and protected through encryption. Its transparency and incorruptibility helps facilitate transactions and agreements between different parties. Blockchain technology can bring added visibility, traceability, and security to global supply chains.

All companies within BiTA share a unified mission of developing a standards framework, educating the market on blockchain applications, and encouraging the use of said applications through exemplary implementation. In addition to establishing market standards, BiTA is focused on engaging with the industry and providing educational resources to ensure the full potential of the benefits of blockchain technology is carried through.

“BiTA is the standards creation, education and industry leadership organization in the area of blockchain within the transportation industry,” said Emile Zafirov, CIO for Logistics Plus. “By joining BiTA, Logistics Plus is among the early proponents and, potentially, adopters of blockchain technology and the benefits it brings for transportation and supply chains.”

About BiTA

The Blockchain in Transport Alliance (or BiTA) is a consortium of the foremost leaders in the trucking industry forging a path towards industry standards in blockchain use. All companies within BiTA share a unified mission of developing a standards framework, educating the market on blockchain applications, and encouraging the use of said applications through exemplary implementation. Learn more at bita.studio.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. provides freight transportation, warehousing, global logistics, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. Founded in Erie, PA by local entrepreneur, Jim Berlin, over 21 years ago, Logistics Plus is a fast-growing and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a strong passion for excellence, its 450+ employees put the PLUS in logistics by doing the big things properly, and the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. The Logistics Plus® network includes over a dozen locations in the United States, and numerous other offices in more than 20 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.logisticsplus.net or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.