Logistics Plus Expands Services on the Amazon Solutions Provider Network

Customs Brokerage, FBA Prep and Storage, and Storage services now readily available to Amazon Sellers

Erie, PA (PRUnderground) February 5th, 2018

Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce that it has an expanded set of service offerings within the Amazon Solutions Provider Network(SPN). Amazon global sellers will now have ready access to customs brokerage, FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon) preparation and storage, and additional short- or long-term storage solutions.

Logistics Plus was one of the very first third-party logistics companies to be a solutions provider within the Amazon SPN when it began offering FBA and self-fulfilled international shipping services back in June of 2016. Although the Amazon SPN has expanded to include additional providers, Logistics Plus remains an important business partner for Amazon sellers looking to source goods, manage inventory, and market products across Amazon marketplaces around the world. Earlier this year, Logistics Plus was named a Top 3PL Provider by Multichannel Merchant, a key resource within the ecommerce industry.

“We have been providing a full array of global logistics services to a growing list of Amazon sellers, retailers and merchants for the past several years,” said Scott Frederick, vice president of marketing for Logistics Plus. “Effective management of ecommerce logistics will be increasingly important over the coming years, and so having a broader scope of our services readily available on Amazon’s SPN site is a good thing for both us and retailers needing these types of solutions.”

Please visit www.logisticsplus.net/amazon or email amazonretailer@logisticsplus.net for more information.

