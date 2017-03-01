Logical Operations Partners with IAPP to Offer Data Privacy Training and Certification

Logical Operations is now the channel management partner of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP).

(PRUnderground) March 1st, 2017

Logical Operations announced today an agreement making it the channel management partner of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the world’s largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource.

The partnership brings each of IAPP’s certifications, including the Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP), Certified Information Privacy Manager (CIPM) and Certified Information Privacy Technologist (CIPT), to Logical Operations’ network of over 3,000 training centers worldwide. Courses are two-day, instructor-led trainings that include textbooks, participant guides, exam vouchers, and a one-year IAPP membership.

“Data privacy and security are becoming even more important as threats of hacks and breaches increase,” said Bill Rosenthal, CEO of Logical Operations. “We’re excited to work with IAPP to train information technology professionals and ultimately keep sensitive data safe and secure.”

Logical Operations offers information technology and business professional courseware and certifications worldwide to its channel of commercial training providers, academic institutions, and enterprises. Training and certifications like those developed by IAPP are crucial to advancing professionals’ careers and are fundamental to businesses’ risk management, compliance and governance efforts.

“The IAPP educates professionals on how to balance the innovative use of massive amounts of data with the risks associated with processing that data,” said J. Trevor Hughes, President and CEO of IAPP. “We look forward to growing the number of people in the market who possess these skills with Logical Operations and certifying more privacy professionals.”

Training centers interested in offering data privacy training and certifications can learn more about Logical Operations’ partnership with IAPP by contacting Logical Operations at 1.800.889.8350 or insidesales@logicaloperations.com.

About the IAPP

The International Association of Privacy Professionals is the world’s largest association of privacy professionals with more than 27,000 members across 90 countries. The IAPP is a not-for-profit association that helps to define and support the privacy profession globally. More information about the IAPP is available at www.iapp.org.

About Logical Operations

Logical Operations helps organizations and individuals maximize training with an adaptable expert-facilitated learning experience. Its more than 5,100 titles are available globally through flexible delivery platforms that are designed for any learning environment. Logical Operations also offers a growing portfolio of high-stakes certifications such as Logical Operations Certified CyberSec First Responder and assessments including Logical Operations Certified CyberSAFE. Logical Operations’ CEO, Bill Rosenthal, is a board member of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and works alongside representatives from organizations such as AT&T, Bank of America, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon, Visa, and more, to make sure that everyone has the education and resources needed to stay safe and secure online. For more information, connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com and on Twitter @logicalops.