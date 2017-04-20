Logical Operations Joins the IT Certification Council (ITCC)

Logical Operations has joined the IT Certification Council, a council of IT industry leaders committed to growing and promoting the value of IT certifications.

Rochester, N.Y. (PRUnderground) April 20th, 2017

Logical Operations, the world’s leading provider of information technology instructor-led courseware and the author of certifications such as CyberSec First Responder and Master Mobile Application Developer, has joined the IT Certification Council, a council of IT industry leaders committed to growing and promoting the value of IT certifications while recognizing the need for a qualified workforce to support the world’s technology needs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Logical Operations as a new ITCC member,” says Kristin Wall Gibson, ITCC Chair. “Logical Operations brings a unique perspective to our group and we look forward to collaborating with them and all of our members over the coming year.”

With this membership, Logical Operations joins organizations such as Microsoft, Cisco, IBM, and Pearson VUE to work towards establishing industry best practices, enhancing exam security, and communicating the value of IT certifications. In its own development of IT certifications, Logical Operations employs a rigorous process to create vendor-agnostic certifications that are in line with industry standards, including compliance with ISO 17024 and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) for select exams.

“Logical Operations has been committed to raising the awareness for and value of certification within corporate, academic, and government audiences worldwide since the beginning of our certification program,” says Joe Mignano, VP of Channels for Logical Operations. “Becoming an ITCC member allows us to work with key organizations in the certification space to help spread this message at an even larger scale.”

To learn more about Logical Operations’ certification portfolio, visit www.LOcertified.com.

About the IT Certification Council (ITCC)

The IT Certification Council (ITCC) is a membership organization comprised of IT industry leaders who recognize the need for a qualified workforce to support the world’s technology challenges. The ITCC is committed to promoting and growing IT certifications by establishing industry best practices, marketing the value of certification, enhancing exam security, and solving other certification related issues. The ITCC is a resource for employers, government officials, academia, and individuals seeking information about the many benefits of IT certification.

To learn more about the IT Certification Council, visit www.itcertcouncil.org.

About Logical Operations

Logical Operations helps organizations and individuals maximize training with an adaptable expert-facilitated learning experience. Its more than 5,100 titles are available globally through flexible delivery platforms that are designed for any learning environment. Logical Operations also offers a growing portfolio of high-stakes certifications such as Logical Operations Certified CyberSec First Responder and assessments including Logical Operations Certified CyberSAFE. Logical Operations’ CEO, Bill Rosenthal, is a board member of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and works alongside representatives from organizations such as AT&T, Bank of America, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon, Visa, and more, to make sure that everyone has the education and resources needed to stay safe and secure online. For more information, connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com and on Twitter @logicalops.