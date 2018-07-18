Logical Operations Extends Collaboration with Oracle University Workforce Development Program (WDP) into Canada

Logical Operations announced today that its collaboration with Oracle University Workforce Development Program (WDP) in the U.S. has expanded into Canada.

Logical Operations announced today that its collaboration with Oracle University Workforce Development Program (WDP) in the U.S. has expanded into Canada. This expansion allows Logical Operations’ higher educational training providers, academic institutions, and workforce development centers in Canada to participate in the Oracle University WDP, and to offer their students career-ready Oracle training and certification.

Companies around the world need the next generation of skilled technologists who can implement, develop, and administer critical on-premises and cloud-based applications and systems. The Oracle University Workforce Development Program is a unique opportunity for institutions seeking to offer in-demand Oracle training and it helps reach students who are preparing to meet the continued global information technology (IT) worker shortage. Participation in this program prepares young adult students for the valuable credential of an Oracle Certification, a variety of entry-level Oracle job-roles, as well as career advancement opportunities.

As part of this new collaboration, Logical Operations will offer its authorized partners in Canada official Oracle training curriculum covering Oracle Cloud technologies, Oracle Database, Java SE 8 Programming, and more. The WDP curriculum will be available for in-person classes, virtual classes and through Cloud Student Learning Subscriptions. These offerings provide students access to a leading-edge digital learning experience with lab exercises specifically designed to help students acquire the real-world knowledge, skills, and credentials that are in high demand in the IT industry.

“Through this expanded collaboration, Oracle University is excited for Logical Operations to enable eligible training providers and their thousands of students in Canada with the most professional, current, and career enhancing Oracle training available anywhere,” said Daniel West, Oracle University of Go-to-Market Strategy, Operations and Worldwide Channels.

“We are excited to offer our partners in Canada the opportunity to participate in the Oracle University Workforce Development Program,” said Jeff Felice, EVP Partners & Alliances, Logical Operations. “With Oracle University Workforce Development Program’s modern content solutions, our partners in Canada can deliver a rich learning experience that prepares our next generation of technology professionals with the skills they need for their job roles or career advancement.”

To learn more about the Oracle training products available from Logical Operations, visit http://logicaloperations.com/oracle-workforce-development-program.

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

About Logical Operations

Logical Operations helps organizations and individuals maximize training with an adaptable expert-facilitated learning experience. Its more than 5,600 titles are available globally through flexible delivery platforms that are designed for any learning environment. Logical Operations also offers a growing portfolio of high-stakes certifications such as Logical Operations Certified CyberSec First Responder and assessments including Logical Operations Certified CyberSAFE. Logical Operations partners with the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) to work alongside representatives from organizations such as AT&T, Bank of America, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon, Visa, and more, to make sure that everyone has the education and resources needed to stay safe and secure online. For more information, connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com and on Twitter @logicalops.