Logical Operations Encourages Employee Health with Standing Desks

Rochester, NY (PRUnderground) March 5th, 2018

Logical Operations, the world’s leading provider of information technology instructor-led courseware and certifications, is pleased to announce a new initiative aimed at encouraging employee health throughout 2018 and beyond. At the start of the year, all Logical Operations employees in Rochester and Buffalo who wanted a standing desk for their workspace received one.

Standing desks have emerged as one of the fastest growing employee benefits in the nation, and work as a practical and beneficial employee perk. Finding a way to stand during the workday is difficult for those with desk jobs, but a recent study from TIME underlines just how the effects of being a little more active throughout the day can improve overall health. According to research conducted by TIME, standing can burn 0.15 more calories per minute than sitting down. That can lead to losing up to five pounds a year.

In addition to standing desks, Logical Operations also offers its employees exercise balls to use instead of desk chairs to improve balance and posture as well as increase core strength. Having the option to alternate between sitting in a chair, using an exercise ball, and using a standing desk throughout the work day gives employees the flexibility to increase their movement throughout the day.

Logical Operations’ headquarters also offers employees free use of a small in-house gym that includes different types of weight training and cardio equipment. Employees are currently in the middle of the “Be Healthy Challenge 2018,” which is a friendly contest including counting activity minutes and weight loss.

“We are pleased to give our employees multiple options to focus on their own health by increasing their movement throughout the workday,” said Bill Rosenthal, CEO of Logical Operations. “Studies have shown that the transition from sitting to standing not only increases movement, but it also encourages even more activity and collaboration throughout the day – a great benefit to all.”

