Logical Operations Debuts New Book Cover Design to Celebrate Knowledge and Reflect Global Imprint

Logical Operations announces the release of an updated book cover design to mark the upcoming 5th anniversary of its CHOICE digital learning platform.

(PRUnderground) April 3rd, 2017

Logical Operations, the world’s leading provider of information technology instructor-led courseware, announces the release of an updated book cover design to mark the upcoming 5th anniversary of its CHOICE digital learning platform. The new cover design celebrates the importance of knowledge around the world and reflects the organization’s global imprint, in addition to representing Logical Operations’ continually evolving and innovative brand image.

With this update, there is now a consistent look and feel across Logical Operations’ CHOICE, ILT Series, Select, and Marketplace product lines. Customers can expect to see the new covers over the next month as they are slowly rolled out as each title is manufactured. While the covers have been updated, the content beyond the cover page remains the same for each title regardless of the cover design.

“We’re thrilled to unveil the updated cover design as we approach the 5th anniversary of CHOICE, our digital learning platform,” said Vanessa Welle, Marketing Manager, Logical Operations. “The refreshed look and feel of the covers more closely aligns with our recently updated digital learning platform and reflects our modern and evolving brand image.”

About Logical Operations

Logical Operations helps organizations and individuals maximize training with an adaptable expert-facilitated learning experience. Its more than 5,100 titles are available globally through flexible delivery platforms that are designed for any learning environment. Logical Operations also offers a growing portfolio of high-stakes certifications such as Logical Operations Certified CyberSec First Responder and assessments including Logical Operations Certified CyberSAFE. Logical Operations’ CEO, Bill Rosenthal, is a board member of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and works alongside representatives from organizations such as AT&T, Bank of America, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon, Visa, and more, to make sure that everyone has the education and resources needed to stay safe and secure online. For more information, connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com and on Twitter @logicalops.