Logical Operations Appointed as Official Global Reseller for All CompTIA Official Content

Logical Operations, the world’s leading provider of instructor-led technology training curriculum, announced today a new partnership agreement with CompTIA, which adds Logical Operations as the official global reseller (other than CompTIA) of CompTIA Official Content.

The new agreement further extends the long-standing partnership between Logical Operations and CompTIA and reinforces each organization’s commitment to providing the high-tech workforce with the most up-to-date skills training, learning content, and resources. As part of this agreement, CompTIA has acquired Logical Operations’ globally recognized training content that maps to CompTIA’s industry-leading, vendor-neutral performance certifications for IT professionals.

Logical Operations’ CompTIA Official Content, delivered on the Logical Operations CHOICE® digital learning platform, gives students direct access to powerful digital learning tools before, during, and after class to help reinforce learning beyond the classroom. With this training content, students will gain an experience that incorporates a multitude of ways to learn with video learning, checklists for on-the-job support, assessments that check for understanding, peer-to-peer learning through social communities, and more – all mapping to CompTIA’s leading vendor-neutral IT certifications.

“We are excited to be expanding our relationship with CompTIA,” said Bill Rosenthal, CEO, Logical Operations. “Together with CompTIA, we’re proud to provide the technology workforce with the best-of-breed training content that they need to keep up with the demands of the constantly changing IT landscape and emerging technologies. We look forward to doing so as the official reseller of CompTIA Official Content.”

“The demand for workers who are trained and certified in the latest technology skills is present among employers across all industries, markets and geographies,” said John McGlinchey, executive vice president for global business at CompTIA. “We’re pleased to extend our collaboration with Logical Operations as we work together to fulfill our shared mission – to prepare the IT workforce of today and tomorrow.”

