Logical Operations Announces the Official Launch of New Entity, CertNexus

Rochester, NY (PRUnderground) April 25th, 2018

Logical Operations, a leader in courseware development, is announcing the official launch of its new entity, CertNexus. CertNexus’ sole focus is on growing existing certification offerings and building new certifications for IT professionals around the globe. CertNexus certifications specifically meet the increasing demand for skills validation and personal growth. They are designed to ultimately narrow the widening skills gap within cybersecurity and the information technology industry through high-stakes exams.

CertNexus, previously the certification division of Logical Operations, has a dedicated team and resources to maintain, grow and innovate. The current portfolio contains several cybersecurity certifications, including the CyberSec First Responder (CFR) certification, which was approved as U.S. DoD – 8570 Compliant and the Cyber Secure Coder certification. Both certifications address the cyber skills shortage and the need for qualified talent. They address the high-stakes skills needed before, during, and after a security breach across government and enterprise entities. With multiple ANSI accredited certifications, CertNexus has already gone the extra mile to make sure those certifications hold the weight needed to match the industry compliance mandates. In addition to cybersecurity, CertNexus will release its much anticipated Certified IoT Practitioner (CIoTP) later this year. These certifications will continue to be available through the Logical Operations channel globally.

CertNexus is currently under the leadership of newly announced President of CertNexus, Aaron Cohen. Cohen, the founder of Blackfin Security and Hacker Academy, has proven experience in growing information security and training companies. Previously the Director of Cyber Security Services at Symantec, Cohen’s experience in the industry and researching the information technology skills gap is what will drive CertNexus to success.

A passionate entrepreneur, Cohen’s dedication towards business development, leadership, and the information technology industry lead to his opportunity with CertNexus.

“We currently have a massive skills shortage in cybersecurity and we are headed in the same direction with IoT. Our certifications provide an effective means of verification that people possess the necessary IT skills to handle tough situations,” says Aaron Cohen, President of CertNexus.

The mission of CertNexus is to create universal IT workforce standards. Through training and assessment, CertNexus validates the skills and knowledge that an individual currently holds, measuring proficiency for a particular job role.

About Logical Operations

