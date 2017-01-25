Logical Operations and CareerAcademy Offer Video Training Course to Prepare Students for CFR-210 Certification

Logical Operations is pleased to announce that CareerAcademy is now offering a video-based training course aimed at helping students prepare for the Logical Operations CyberSec First Responder (CFR-210) certification.

While other certifications are watered down with a lot of general background information security coverage, the CFR-210 exam tests candidates on their ability to detect the latest security threats, respond to them, and stay ahead of new attacks that emerge daily. CFR-210 is comprised of four highly focused domains with a single purpose: proving candidates are ready to defend information systems from attacks and mitigate costly damages.

CFR-210 exam candidates should have at least 2-5 years of experience working in a networking environment as a first responder. Successful candidates will have the knowledge and skills required to effectively detect, identify, and respond to malicious activities involving data systems. Additionally, successful candidates will have the foundational knowledge to deal with a changing threat landscape and will be able to perform root cause analysis, determine scope, accurately report results, and recommend remediation actions.

“Logical Operations is thrilled to see CareerAcademy building self-paced resources that will help our candidates achieve their CFR-210 certification,” says Joe Mignano, VP of Channels for Logical Operations.

“Working with Logical Operations and their team of courseware developers ensured that the matching CareerAcademy video content is more than adequate to prepare students to take and pass the CFR-210 exam,” said Kevin Stuart, Director of Operations for CareerAcademy.

“In today’s high-risk digital world, the need for CyberSec First Responders is growing daily. Companies, organizations, and governments must ensure that their staff are adequately equipped to combat growing cyber security threats. The CFR-210 certification exam course will help to achieve this goal along with the corresponding exam,” continued Stuart.

For more information on the CareerAcademy CFR video course, click here.

To learn more about the CyberSec First Responder courseware and certification, click here.

About Logical Operations Certifications

After over 30 years of developing high-quality training curriculum, Logical Operations has leveraged their training expertise to develop high-stakes IT certifications that fill gaps in the IT certification marketplace. Logical Operations uses a rigorous development process (consistent with the ANSI/ISO 17024 standard) to create both vendor-specific and vendor-neutral certifications that are in line with industry requirements.

About CareerAcademy

Since 1999, CareerAcademy has consistently led the training industry in developing technology-based IT, Cyber Security, Project and Service Management, Business Skills. and Office Productivity video-based career development training courses that power the enterprise learning initiatives of the world’s largest corporate and consumer training centers, universities, Fortune 500 corporations, as well as government agencies. CareerAcademy.com gives students and organizations the ability to extract the maximum value from their training programs, at the lowest total cost, across every point in the information life cycle.

For more info about CareerAcademy, please visit http://www.careeracademy.com.

About Logical Operations

Logical Operations helps organizations and individuals maximize training with an adaptable expert-facilitated learning experience. Its more than 5,100 titles are available globally through flexible delivery platforms that are designed for any learning environment. Logical Operations also offers a growing portfolio of high-stakes certifications such as Logical Operations Certified CyberSec First Responder and assessments including Logical Operations Certified CyberSAFE. Logical Operations’ CEO, Bill Rosenthal, is a board member of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and works alongside representatives from organizations such as AT&T, Bank of America, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon, Visa, and more, to make sure that everyone has the education and resources needed to stay safe and secure online. For more information, connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com and on Twitter @logicalops.