Logical Operations Adds to Frameworks and Standards Curriculum Portfolio with Syzygal Partnership

Logical Operations, the world’s leading provider of information technology instructor-led courseware, announces a new partnership with Syzygal, a leading a provider of professional development education and consulting solutions specializing in IT Service Management, IT Security Management, Enterprise Governance, and Project Management.

The partnership between Logical Operations and Syzygal will bring Syzygal’s in-demand portfolio of Framework and Standards training curriculum to Logical Operations’ network of over 3,000 training partners worldwide. Logical Operations will offer 10 COBIT® 5 courses and over three dozen other courses from the Syzygal portfolio covering the following topics: Agile, Change Management, DevOps, ISO 20000/ISO 27001, Lean IT, Management of Risk (M_o_R), Managing Successful Programmes (MSP), Porfolio, Programme and Project Offices (P30), Service Desk Institute (SDI), and The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF®). These new titles complement Logical Operations’ existing portfolio of ITIL® and PRINCE2® IT Service Management courseware, which empowers IT organizations to deliver better value and services to their business.

The new titles from Syzygal will be delivered on the Logical Operations CHOICE® digital learning platform, providing students and instructors with both print and print plus digital delivery options.

“Syzygal is delighted to be working with Logical Operations in helping them build their portfolio for best practices related professional development products,” said John Greenwood, Syzygal Partner and Executive Director. “We see this as a strategically significant partnership, which brings our expertise in best practice training courseware direct to training professionals through a world-leading provider that has the best reputation and highest customer confidence in the marketplace. Excellence and innovation are at the heart of our quality framework and we believe Logical Operations actively shares these values,” added Greenwood.

“To be competitive in the hastened pace of IT, companies are strengthening their services by implementing recognized frameworks and standards,” said Jeff Felice, EVP Partners & Alliances for Logical Operations. “To support the associated training and certifications for these frameworks and standards, Logical Operations is proud to partner with Syzygal. Syzygal possesses a proven and extensive library of Frameworks and Standards classroom materials which enables organizations to readily adopt and improve their business environments.”

About Syzygal

Syzygal is a best practice consultancy and courseware service provider, headquartered in the United Kingdom with a global reach. Our focus is on supporting and evangelizing world-renowned, industry recognized frameworks and standards by providing the very best quality training courseware and eLearning. In doing so, we help our customers scale up their training portfolio with high-quality, standalone products; simply, with minimal risk and investment.

About Logical Operations

Logical Operations helps organizations and individuals maximize training with an adaptable expert-facilitated learning experience. Its more than 5,100 titles are available globally through flexible delivery platforms that are designed for any learning environment. Logical Operations also offers a growing portfolio of high-stakes certifications such as Logical Operations Certified CyberSec First Responder and assessments including Logical Operations Certified CyberSAFE. Logical Operations’ CEO, Bill Rosenthal, is a board member of the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) and works alongside representatives from organizations such as AT&T, Bank of America, Facebook, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Verizon, Visa, and more, to make sure that everyone has the education and resources needed to stay safe and secure online. For more information, connect with Logical Operations at http://logicaloperations.com and on Twitter @logicalops.