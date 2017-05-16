Logic Tickets: Ticket Down Slashes Logic and Joey Bada$$ Concert Ticket Prices for 2017 Tour Dates

Ticket Down has cheap Logic and Joey Bada$$ lawn seats, pit seats, general admission, floor seats and more. Add promo code CONCERT for added savings.
Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 15th, 2017
Ticket Down is a reputable source of Logic tickets for his 2017 “Everybody’s Tour” which gets underway on July 7th in Salt Lake City and culminates on August 26th in Toronto. This mega tour will hit nearly 30 outdoor pavilions, amphitheatres and arenas.
This tour is in support of Logic’s new album, Everbody, which has done very well in the charts thus far. His supporting act for the tour will be Joey Bada$$.
Logic Tour Dates
July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair
July 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel
July 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
July 13 – Seattle, WA @ ShowWare Center
July 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
July 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre
July 20 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre
July 21 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
July 22 – Dallas, TX @ Allen Event Center
July 25 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre
July 27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheatre
July 29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre
July 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
August 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 2 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor
August 3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
August 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier
August 9 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
August 10 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
August 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena
August 13 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
August 14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium
August 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
August 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
August 20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheater
August 23 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
August 24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
August 26 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
About TicketDown.com:
Ticket Down delivers tickets to sold out concerts and events worldwide when no one else can, and they do so at discounted prices. This popular ticket exchange also has authentic Logic tickets for all tour dates. Find Logic lawn seats, pit seats, general admission, floor seats, parking passes and more. This trusted site is offering their exclusive customer appreciation promo/coupon code CONCERT for added savings.
Note: Ticket Down is not associated with any music artists or venues mentioned in this release. The names that are used in this release are purely for descriptive purposes. We are not affiliated with nor do we endorse any artists or venues in this release. TicketDown.com and JP Media, LLC are not responsible for any errors or omissions in this release.
Check out our discount codes online for all upcoming events. Ticket Down has low overheads which allow this well-known ticket site to keep prices competitive.
About JP Media, LLC
Read full release at PRUnderground.com: Logic Tickets: Ticket Down Slashes Logic and Joey Bada$$ Concert Ticket Prices for 2017 Tour Dates.
Source: PRUnderground.com