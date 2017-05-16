Logic Tickets: Ticket Down Slashes Logic and Joey Bada$$ Concert Ticket Prices for 2017 Tour Dates

Ticket Down has cheap Logic and Joey Bada$$ lawn seats, pit seats, general admission, floor seats and more. Add promo code CONCERT for added savings.

Los Angeles, CA (PRUnderground) May 15th, 2017

Ticket Down is a reputable source of Logic tickets for his 2017 “Everybody’s Tour” which gets underway on July 7th in Salt Lake City and culminates on August 26th in Toronto. This mega tour will hit nearly 30 outdoor pavilions, amphitheatres and arenas.

This tour is in support of Logic’s new album, Everbody, which has done very well in the charts thus far. His supporting act for the tour will be Joey Bada$$.

Logic Tour Dates

July 7 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

July 8 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel

July 9 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

July 13 – Seattle, WA @ ShowWare Center

July 16 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

July 20 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

July 21 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

July 22 – Dallas, TX @ Allen Event Center

July 25 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheatre

July 27 – Raleigh, NC @ The Red Hat Amphitheatre

July 29 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

July 30 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

August 1 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 2 – Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor

August 3 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

August 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier

August 9 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 10 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

August 12 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

August 13 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 14 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium

August 18 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

August 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

August 20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadowbrook Amphitheater

August 23 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

August 24 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

August 26 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

