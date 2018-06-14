Local Author, Tim Linehan at Browseabout Books on June 14 Signing YA Historical Novel, Hannah Gould

In 1942 war-torn Poland, a Jewish family is murdered by the Nazis and Ukrainians, but fifteen- year-old Hannah Gould miraculously escapes.

During World War II, Germany attacked, overran and occupied all of Poland. Some Jewish Poles fled to the forests of Belorussia and fought for their survival. Remnants of the defeated Polish Armies became partisan groups in the forests. The Soviet Army airlifted spies and soldiers to fight behind the German lines. Some of these units accepted those Jews who could help in the fighting against the Germans and their allies, the Ukraine Nationalists. The Jewish partisans faced anti-Semitism in the ranks of both the Polish and Russian units.

As explained by Jamie Brown, Founder of The Broadkill Review, “This story is about the resiliency of the human spirit in the face of the horrors of ‘the final solution.’ Hannah, the heroine, cannot be described as… “determined,” as no adjective could aptly describe what it takes to not only survive, but to take up arms against the greatest injustice the modern world has ever known. From the freezing forests of north central Europe to the dank basements and hideouts of the cities overrun by the occupying Nazis, or facing the anti-semitic backlash of her own countrymen, against impossible odds, this coming-of-age story of a young girl, and her compatriots in the resistance, nonetheless grips the attention, and challenges the reader to see themselves in a new light, as unfolding events in the twenty-first century suggest a back-sliding into barbarism as a chilling new possibility.”

In this environment, Hannah Gould had to prove herself a worthy fighter as the lone female in a world of battle-worn male soldiers. Hannah is a composite character developed by the author from three real partisans. The story provides the reader with a personal view of the life of the Jewish partisan through the terror of battle and the camaraderie in the encampments. Be with this courageous girl experiencing the sights, sounds, fear and loneliness of the war. This book offers more than a history lesson. It pulls the reader into one teen’s struggle to develop her own values under extreme conditions. The author’s goal is to provide teenage readers with exciting stories about teen heroes with the intent of interesting young readers in history. There is relatively little Holocaust literature concerning partisans, and almost none involving teens.

Mr. Linehan is a graduate of the Institute of Children’s Literature (Stamford, CT) and a member of the Coastal Writers at the Rehoboth Art League (Delaware). In 2015, he received a “Judges Award” for his short story, “Chance Meeting”, published in the anthology, “Beach Days” by Cat and Mouse Press. His poetry has been published in The Broadkill Review.

In addition to writing, the author is associated with the Osher Life Long Learning Program (UDelaware) where he developed and taught a history course titled, “Jewish Partisans of WWII Poland” utilizing the research behind the novel.

