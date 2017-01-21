Local attorney Joel A. Nash seeks to educate the public on drunk driving laws

Local defense attorney Joel A. Nash is one of the few Ohio lawyers with deep knowledge of DUI /OVI laws. In the past 24 years he has made himself one of the foremost experts on the subject.

Because drunk and drugged driving laws are complicated in Ohio, Mr. Nash seeks to educate the general public on the nuances of these laws. He is also a firm believer in traffic stop rights, and advises his clients and the general public on how to behave during a traffic stop in order to protect themselves from rights violations.

Making his firm just as much about education as about fighting cases has always been a passion of Nash’s. He said recently that he wanted to be known not only as an excellent lawyer, but as a defender of individual rights. As such, he provides free information on his website about how traffic stops and DUI/OVI laws work in Ohio.

In addition, he seeks to help his clients with drug and alcohol problems get the help that they need. Because many people who suffer DUI/OVI charges have problems with addiction, he puts many of his clients in touch with counseling services and other forms of addiction help, including drug and alcohol problem assessments.

Along with the educational services he offers, Nash also invites potential clients in for free case evaluations and conferences. He has made it his mission to get to know each and every client and give honest assessments about each client’s options and possibility of winning a case.

About Joel A. Nash

Joel A. Nash is a Cleveland attorney serving Northeast Ohio, including Cuyahoga, Lake, and Geauga counties. His work is focused on DUI / OVI defense, Personal Injury, and Defective Medical Device Litigation. Mr. Nash seeks to take the time to get to know every client’s situation personally every time in order to explain the defendant’s various options and come up with the best possible defense. The firm also educates the general public about drunk driving laws, traffic stop rights, and addiction services.

Interested parties may contact Mr. Nash by phone at (216) 691-3000 or via email at nashlaw25@gmail.com. The firm may also be found online at joelanash.com.

