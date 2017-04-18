Lobuti Jewellry Debuts New Collection for Mother’s Day

Matching Mother/Daughter Bracelets introduced for the Mother’s Day holiday; Special offer and charity contribution also announced.

Causeway Bay, Hong Kong (PRUnderground) April 18th, 2017

Lobuti Jewellery, the online destination for distinctive jewelry at affordable prices which donates a percentage of its sales to charity, announced today that it is introducing a new line of Mother/Daughter Bracelets in honor of the Mother’s Day holiday. The unique, exclusive designs are intended as emotionally relevant gifts from daughter to mother.

“Many women share a common love of fine jewelry with their mothers,” said a spokeswoman for the company. “We designed the Mother/Daughter bracelets as a way to help women say ‘I love you’ to their mothers with a bracelet that will always remind them of their mutual bond.”

The line of Mother/Daughter bracelets offers a range of style options and precious metal finishes. The Vintage Allure Gold Bangle, for example, is designed with shimmering stones and gold plating. The Vintage Allure also comes in silver. Other bracelets in the collection include a Curved Design Bangle available in Gold, Rose Gold and Silver finishes and much more. All bracelets retail on the site for less than $40 (US).

Lobuti takes its social responsibilities seriously. The company announced a special offer for Mother’s Day as well as a 10% charity contribution for profits made during the Mother’s Day campaign. The company often donates a portion of its profits to charitable causes. In honor of Mother’s Day, the company is offering a 20% discount for all customers as well as free global shipping on all items for the campaign.

To keep prices low, Lobuti relies on brass as the base material in most of its products. Brass is an alloy of copper and zinc. It is durable, long-lasting and affordable. It can be finished with a variety of plated materials and each Lobuti product is hand finished, making it the one and only one of its kind.

Founded in 2016, Lobuti Jewellery was established with an idea of bringing the most exciting and eclectic fashion jewelry styles to market. Throughout the year, Lobuti runs different campaigns for seasons, trends and new collections, always presenting an individual take on the latest trends.

For more information visit www.lobuti.com.

About Lobuti Jewellery

Founded in 2016, Lobuti Jewellery was established with an idea of bringing the most exciting and eclectic fashion jewelry styles to market. Throughout the year, Lobuti runs different campaigns for seasons, trends and new collections, always presenting an individual take on the latest trends.