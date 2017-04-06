LivVoIP.com Opens Corporate Offices in Whittier

Southern California based telecommunications company LivVoIP opens it's new corporate offices in Whittier. Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony is April 6th.

Whittier, CA (PRUnderground) April 5th, 2017

The city of Whittier officially welcomes it’s newest member into the greater community as the Whittier Area Chamber of Commerce help introduce LivVoIP.com at their very own Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony this Wednesday, April 6th at 4pm.

LivVoIP have been renovating one of the larger offices for the better of 3 months, located within a small business strip right off of Leffington Road and Lambert in East Whittier. The new corporate facilities will also house their customer service call center, technical teams, along with corporate offices.

LivVoIP.com is a business phone service provider with a focus on helping the greater Southern California market. LivVoIP provides business phone service with state-of-the-art technology and a very responsive tech team tailored to help small to mid-sized businesses. They also specialize in helping spanish-only speaking businesses.

Festivities begin at 4pm, complete with complimentary food and music to kick off the event. Those in the greater Whittier business community are encouraged to attend.

About LivVoIP.com

LivVoIP is the premier phone service provider for businesses in Southern California, offering service centered around high-definition quality and customer care. Our mission is to help small businesses gain equal footing in the competitive landscape by integrating best-of-class technologies via VoIP telecommunications.