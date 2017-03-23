Living Dinosaurs & Ice Age at the Formula 1 Grand Prix

The exhibition Living Dinosaurs & Ice Age will be at the Bahrain Formula 1 event, April 2017

(PRUnderground) March 23rd, 2017

The international exhibition Living Dinosaurs & Ice Age will be part of the exciting 2017 Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The exhibition, made of 34 animatronic life-size dinosaurs and ice age animals, will offer Grand Prix’s visitors and their families the opportunity to further entertainment alongside the prestigious Formula 1 event.

Living Dinosaurs & Ice Age has been seen by over 10 million viewers worldwide, making it one of the most popular exhibitions ever.

World Touring Exhibitions represents Living Dinosaurs as well as other popular exhibitions to include among others: animatronics, exhibitions made of LEGO® bricks, sea monsters, space exhibitions, Da Vinci exhibits and an original collection formerly owned by Marilyn Monroe.

In its producer’s vest, World Touring Exhibitions produced Travelling Bricks made of LEGO® bricks. Created by 20 LEGO Certified Professional Artists, Travelling Bricks is made of 120 Pieces in 60 scenes to include large exhibits like a 7mt long Titanic and a 3mt tall sky rocket among others. An interactive area is also available for visitors to play with LEGO® bricks.

World Touring Exhibitions’ products are dynamic, interactive, educational and entertaining: they have been displayed in some of the world’s most popular venues worldwide.

Living Dinosaurs & Ice Age can be seen at the Bahrain Formula 1 Grand Prix from 12th to 16th April, 2017.

About World Concert Artists

World Concert Artists & World Touring Exhibitions: International Entertainment Agency, Booking Agents for Artists, Shows festivals, TV, corporate & special events. Touring exhibitions specialist. Management. Publishing.