Little Lake CSD’S Cresson Elementary School in Norwalk Awarded Golden Bell Award

Santa Fe Springs, CA (PRUnderground) October 26th, 2017

The Little Lake City School District today announced that Cresson Elementary School has been named an Official 2017 Golden Bell Award Winner by the California School Boards Association in recognition of its Data Driven Targeted Instruction program (DDTI).

Cresson Elementary School’s DDTI program provides educators a platform through which they can assess student progress on an ongoing basis. By effectively addressing instructional needs and gaps in skills in real time, Cresson staff and educators can create individualized learning experiences that contribute to schoolwide academic excellence.

“We’re incredibly proud of our Cresson Elementary team. This award is a clear reflection of the dedication of the faculty, staff, and leadership team that designed and implemented this program. This is the kind of innovation and student-centered programming that the Little Lake City School District is endeavoring to offer at every school site,” Superintendent William Crean, Ed.D., remarked.

Board of Education President Richard Martinez commented, “My colleagues on the Board of Education and I are always thrilled when our schools are recognized for the outstanding work our district’s faculty and students put forward every day. This is a great day for Cresson and for Little Lake.”

The 38th annual Golden Bell Awards are sponsored by the California School Boards Association (CSBA) and promote excellence in education and school board governance. Every year, the Golden Bell Awards are awarded to school sites throughout California in recognition of outstanding programs and school board governance practices. This year’s awards will be presented at the Golden Bell Awards Reception and Ceremony on November 30 in San Diego.

Cresson Elementary School is located in the City of Norwalk and provides instruction to 288 students. 32% of students are classified as English Language Learners, and 77% qualify for Free and Reduced Price Meals. Ms. Linda Rigg serves as Cresson Elementary School’s Principal.

About Little Lake City School District