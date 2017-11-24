List of Pixel 2 XL Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals for 2017 Reported by Eye See 360

Eye See 360 have published their official round-up of the best Pixel 2 XL Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts for 2017.

Austin, TX (PRUnderground) November 24th, 2017

Deal comparison website Eye See 360 has found the best Pixel 2 XL Black Friday deals of 2017. Their top rated deals at the moment are:

The Pixel 2 XL is a lightning fast smartphone, packing a market-leading camera and running on the latest Android operating system, Android Oreo 8.1. The integrated Google Assistant helps organise your daily tasks and new Google Lens AI technology provides useful information about the images you capture.

The team at Eye See 360 scan prices of popular products across the web to find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for shoppers each year. The trend towards online sales is helping drive increased spending during Black Friday. Last year shoppers spent close to $700 billion during the holiday shopping season, according to data released by the National Retail Federation. Spending has been on the rise each year, growing at a rate of 5% on average for the past six years.

Black Friday has evolved into an online sales phenomenon in recent years, meaning shoppers no longer have to panic about chaotic scenes in stores. According to the National Retail Federation more people shopped online than in store over the Black Friday weekend last year, underlining the importance of web based traffic in boosting sales.

Black Friday sales week kicks off on November 20th and runs through the Thanksgiving weekend, ending shortly after Cyber Monday.

