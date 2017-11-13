List of Dyson Black Friday Deals for 2017 Published by Deal Tomato

Black Friday deal experts from Deal Tomato have identified the top Dyson deals of Black Friday 2017.

Dyson have continued to innovate with their range of vacuum cleaners in 2017 including cordless vacuums, robotic vacuums as well as classic upright vacuums. The Dyson Ball Animal 2 is designed for manoeuvring around obstacles and captures microscopic dust thanks to its impressive Radial Root Cyclone technology. Dyson have also recently entered the hair dryer market with their Supersonic model proving popular amongst consumers.

Online sales analysts at Deal Tomato track deals on popular consumer electronics, gadgets, home and outdoors gear throughout the Black Friday sales period. By driving more shoppers online through extended sales periods, total spending during Black Friday 2017 is on track to reach new heights. Average consumer spending throughout the holiday shopping season of November and December has been growing at close to 5% per year for the last six years. The National Retailer Federation (NRF) Survey estimates that shoppers spent around $700 billion during the 2016 holiday shopping season.

Whilst several years ago Black Friday was a day where hordes of shoppers descended upon stores across the country, more and more shoppers are now turning to the web to find the best deals. Statistics made available by the NRF reveal that last year 110 million shoppers headed to the web for Black Friday deals. In comparison, 99 million traveled to brick and mortar stores to access discounts.

Deals from the big retailers start online on Monday, November 20th, and run for an entire week until Cyber Monday on November 27th.

