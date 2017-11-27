List of ASUS Laptop Cyber Monday Deals for 2017 Reported by Eye See 360

Online deal comparison website Eye See 360 have published a list of the top ASUS Laptop deals for Cyber Monday 2017.

Austin, TX (PRUnderground) November 26th, 2017

Eye See 360 have tracked prices across a number of retailers to find the most popular ASUS Laptop Cyber Monday deals of 2017. The best deals this year are:

ASUS offer powerful laptops ranging from budget friendly Chromebooks to high end gaming laptops which can run into the thousands of dollars. Asus’ strength comes from its ability to offer premium features and high performance laptops at affordable prices. Check out the best ASUS laptop deals on Amazon here.

Researchers at Eye See 360 identify the best deals on the most popular consumer products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Black Friday continues to be a vital sales day for major retailers with sales for 2017 set to break last year’s total. This year’s holiday season sales are expected to be up 4.5% on last year’s $650 billion record spend.

With the growth of e-commerce expenditure not showing any signs of slowing down, retailers are adapting by making the vast majority of their Black Friday deals available on the web. Data from the NRF Survey indicates that last year 52% of Black Friday shoppers headed to the web, marking the first time that spending online has exceeded brick and mortar stores.

Deals from the big retailers start on Monday November 20th and run until the end of Cyber Monday on November 27th.

The team at Eye See 360 will be updating their site with the best ASUS Laptop Cyber Monday deals on a daily basis.

About Eye See 360

Eye See 360 started out as a specialist camera website, providing reviews and news about the latest DSLR cameras. They have since expanded and now provide reviews of a wide range of consumer products. Eye See 360 participate in the Amazon Associates program and other similar programs, allowing them to earn income from affiliate links to Amazon.com and additional sites.