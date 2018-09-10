Lindemann Chimney Service offers Homeowners in the Deerfield IL Area Various Chimney Services

The premier Chicago-area provider of various chimney cleaning and inspection services, Lindemann Chimney Service, now offers cleanings and other options to homeowners in the Deerfield IL area.

Deerfield, IL (PRUnderground) September 10th, 2018

For more than 40 years, Lindemann Chimney Service has been providing homeowners in and around the Chicago and Milwaukee areas with a variety of outstanding chimney services designed to keep them comfortable, warm, and safe. Now, Lindemann Chimney Service brings its experience, knowledge, and innovation to provide services to homeowners in the Deerfield IL area.

What Lindemann Chimney Service Offers

Lindemann Chimney Service offers homeowners a variety of important services designed to ensure that each fire is just as safe and comfortable as the next. These services include not only routine chimney cleanings that will remove potentially dangerous creosote and clogs, but also inspections and repairs that ensure fewer problems down the road. Each of Lindemann’s experienced technicians is nationally certified by the CSIA, or Chimney Safety Institute of America, which sets high standards for chimney care and safety.

Other Services

Aside from standard chimney cleaning, repair, and inspection, Lindemann Chimney Service can also provide homeowners with masonry and tuckpointing, chimney caps, chimney crowns, and much, much more. In fact, the experienced technicians can handle just about anything related to the safe operation of a fireplace and chimney. Homeowners all across the area continue to rely on Lindemann Chimney Service thanks to their amazing attention to detail, their quality workmanship, and their expertise. The team invests in the most current technology, as well, to ensure they are doing the very best they can to keep homeowners safe.

Financing Available

No matter how large or small your fireplace or chimney-related job might be, Lindemann Chimney Service will help you find financing for your project. More than 50 different lending opportunities exist regardless of your needs or your current credit situation. If you need to finance your project, be sure to look at the various opportunities that are available, including 0% APR financing.

Learn More or Schedule an Appointment

Homeowners who want to learn more about the services offered by Lindemann Chimney Service can visit the company’s website, where they can read about things like masonry repair, chimney cleaning, and even fireplace remodeling. Homeowners can send the team a message directly through the contact form, gather information about their chimneys and fireplaces through the company blog, or even schedule an appointment online. Potential clients can also contact Lindemann Chimney Service by calling (847) 739-4199.

About the Company: Lindemann Chimney Service is located in Lake Bluff, Illinois and services both the Chicago area and much of Southeastern Wisconsin, including Milwaukee. Homeowners, property managers, and even HOAs can take advantage of the numerous services on offer, including routine chimney cleanings and inspections, repairs, new installations, and more. For more than 40 years, the Lindemann team has strived to be the very best. The team is a renowned leader and innovator that sets standards for companies not only in the Chicago area, but also across the country. For more information please visit https://www.lindemannchimneyservice.com.

About Lindemann Chimney Service

