Lindemann Chimney Offers Lake Bluff Residents Chimney Repair Services

Lake Bluff residents are able to get a variety of chimney repairs from Lindemann Chimney Services.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) December 7th, 2017

Winter has arrived and residents in Lake Bluff are noticing problems with their chimneys. Some individuals did not get a chance to have a regular inspection or cleaning, and others are simply dealing with the wear and tear of older chimneys and fireplaces. Lindemann Chimney Services is the maintenance company of choice when it comes to dealing with these problems.

Lindemann is equipped to handle any kind of chimney repair. With over 40 years of experience, these certified technicians have seen a wide range of different chimney issues. This experience allows technicians to identify problems quickly and correctly while making practical and efficient repairs.

Lindemann is able to replace broken chimney caps and dampers easily. They offer a variety of different materials, styles, and elements, so homeowners can either get a new one that’s similar to their old one, or one that really matches their home’s aesthetic. In some cases, residents ask for cap and damper replacements, not because their current one is damaged, but because it is out of date stylistically. Chimney caps are necessary to keep snow and rain out of the chimney. Dampers help keep warm air inside the house.

Lindemann is known especially for their masonry repairs. For different kinds of repairs, their website offers reviews from clients who were able to get major and minor repairs with Lindemann. The chimney service offers firebox repairs, tuckpointing, repairs for cracked or crumbling crowns or spalling brings, and complete chimney rebuilds.

The website offers a definitive explanation of these services and when they should be requested and why. For example, the description for firebox repairs reads, “The interior space of your fireplace where you burn wood is called the firebox. Although the refractory mortar and firebricks used to construct this area are built to withstand high temperatures, over time, they tend to deteriorate. Sometimes, the firebox becomes weakened with age and use or could be damaged as a result of chimney fire…Masonry repair is one of Lindemann Chimney Company’s specialties.”

Not only does this description give residents a way to navigate their requests and chimney repairs, but it also proves that Lindemann is well-versed in a variety of thorough chimney repairs. They understand how to repair masonry and why problems and damages occur to begin with.

Additionally, Lindemann takes an interest in servicing outdoor fireplaces and kitchens. These kinds of repairs are fairly common because outdoor fireplaces aren’t as well-maintained as indoor fireplaces. They face more weather damages, and are used less often, so Lake Bluff residents find it difficult to keep up with their outdoor fireplace care.

Lindemann specializes in a variety of different chimney services, so Lake Bluff residents are able to receive service for anything they need with relation to their chimneys. Specialty services can be requested on the Lindemann website or over the phone. If an individual is unsure whether or not their repair or renovation can be done, Lindemann technicians can inspect the area before they start the project in order to access time, price, and ability.

About Lindemann Chimney Service

Lindemann Chimney Service has been servicing Chicago’s North Shore and Northern Suburban area since 1969. We were founded by former fire captain Gary Lindemann when he saw the immediate local need for chimney and fireplace safety. With forty years of experience and talent Lindemann Chimney Service has become a leader in innovation and technology. We set the standards in the industry not only in the Chicago area but around the country. Our Chicago chimney history has been a proud testament to our current focus on the future in the chimney sweeping and repair industry.