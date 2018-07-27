Lil Milk Releases New Video For Single "Kirby"

Emerging Artist Fuses an Old School Vibe with New School Beats in New Video for "Kirby"

Engaging, creative and electric are just a few words to describe viral sensation Lil Milk. Hailing from Surrey, British Columbia, Lil Milk, is quickly becoming a rising star in the music game. His new release, “Kirby” captures listeners with a melodic trap beat and catchy lyrics.

“Kirby” draws listeners in with a silky smooth intro and invites them in for more with an enjoyable and energetic beat drop. With robotic textures, Lil Milk’s vocals keep the audience enthralled until the last second of the song. The video, simplistic in nature, gives viewers a nostalgic feel with images of the classic movie Back to the Future. With a DeLorean and a hype man dressed like Dr. Emmett Brown, this video will take viewers on a trip down memory lane.

The rapper not only has captivating beats and dope lyrics but he has a unique look as well. In the video, Lil Milk’s pink hair flops around while he sports an 80s-era tracksuit. His old school look joins a new school sound to create a video that will leave its mark.

Released under Flight Academy Music, “Kirby” is available on all major music platforms including iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play. You also check out the video on YouTube and listen to the track on Soundcloud.

About Lil Milk

Lil Milk grew up on a farm in BC Canada. He felt like an outsider in his surroundings and found himself relating to hip-hop culture from a young age. He always fantasized about becoming a rapper, dreaming up album cover art and song titles. His dream became a reality in December 2016. After a late night arrest with a group of friends for misdemeanor charges, he started writing and recording music. Since then, he changed his style quite a few times before landing where he is today. When he first started writing he wanted to portray political views but found his calling in feel-good music. He is quickly on the rise is hip-hop. You can follow Lil Milk on Instagram.

