Lijogo Celebrates Launch of Exciting Free Canadian Online Classified Ads Platform

Newspaper classifieds hardly have the reach they used to. In Canada, Lijogo is solving that problem by offering a free and easy to use local online classifieds platform.

Alberta, Canada (PRUnderground) January 10th, 2018

When it comes time to buy or sell many common, or even uncommon, things for many people their first thought is to try the classified ads. The big issues with this approach in recent years have been the shrinking reach of newspaper classifieds on one hand and the trend to start charging for ads as a revenue source on the other. Stepping up to answer the call for a better way in Canada is the new online classified ad platform Lijogo. Lijogo is free, easy to use and has a very wide-reach. Users have responded with enthusiasm to the news.

“At Lijogo, we believe in simplifying things and making it easier for our users to buy and sell things, list community events, give away free stuff all the things we have all come to expect from a good classifieds section,” commented Oscar Orellana Cortez, founder of Lijogo. “We couldn’t be happier about how our platform has been embraced and our rate of growth.”

According to the company, some of the most popular sections on the Lijogo website include cars and vehicles; job classifieds; a large buy and sell section; pets; real estate; and free things being given away. Lijogo can be searched in a number of ways, with province, item sought and city all being variable to help someone find what they need as close to them as possible.

Feedback for the platform has been completely positive.

Chris C., from Calgary, recently said in a five-star review, “I was able to solve two serious issues thanks to Lijogo. The first was find two tires I needed for my car at a fair and reasonable price, the other was land a new job! I totally recommend the classifieds to anyone here in Canada.”

For more information be sure to visit https://www.lijogo.com.

About Lijogo

Headquartered in Alberta, Canada, Lijogo is Canada’s leading local classified ads website offering free posting, a wide range of categories and a way for our users to find anything and everything. Life is too busy to spend hours searching online for the things you need and Lijogo wants to change all of that.