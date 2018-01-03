LifeSpark Outdoor Lighting and Garden Light LED, partner to Light Up Tennessee with cutting-edge low voltage energy-efficient landscape lighting designs

Nashville, Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, Chattanooga, TN (PRUnderground) January 2nd, 2018

Lifespark Outdoor Lighting and Garden Light LED Announce Partnership

January 2, 2017, Nashville, Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, Chattanooga, TN – A new partnership between LifeSpark Outdoor Lighting and Garden Light LED has been announced. Due to LifeSpark’s abilities to handle a broad territory, this multi-city model will be fully serviced. Together, the two highly-respected companies will offer a range of outdoor LED lighting products with custom design and installation services. From residential to commercial, customers can expect high quality from the American-Made product (not Chinese) that

Garden Light LED manufactures in-house.

LifeSpark Outdoor Lighting has been providing landscape lighting design and installation services to various market areas for over 15 years. Their licensed landscape lighting designers and technicians: design, install and service residential and commercial outdoor lighting needs for landscapes and architecture.

Although the scope of business is robust, each customer is treated as an individual. While imagining visions with the customer, LifeSpark’s common goal is to make LED designs become realities. LifeSpark is known for using their years of experience to support both commercial and residential applications.

With LifeSpark, Garden Light LED will continue to develop award-winning electrical and mechanical engineers who have over 30 years of experience in the lighting industry. Due to that level of quality control, this business decision for LifeSpark was inevitable. The products are hand-crafted in Florida and they are only available through Certified Master Dealers, such as LifeSpark Outdoor Lighting.

Together, LifeSpark Outdoor Lighting and Garden Light LED offer cutting-edge, eco-friendly lighting options for customers’ properties. Popular options include: mini well lights, path lights and spot lights. Take for instance, mini well lights. With continued innovations to add to the LED line, this product is available in solid brass or stainless aluminum. By popular demand, mini well lights contain a fully integrated light engine.

The modular component design of the mini well light, proves that future technology upgrades can be fully serviced and maintained seamlessly. These operating factors are what makes Garden Light LED’s motto true, “A Fixture for Life.” Like other products added to the line-up, the mini well light is designed for flush mount installation directly into any service.

LifeSpark Outdoor Lighting and Garden Light LED, will lite-up the Tennessee market. This partnership will signify a protocol to work in concert with one another to carry-out best business practices. With consistent training in outdoor LED lighting, landscape lighting and installs, the experience to service will be kept up to date.

To see completed projects and read reviews for lighting designs in the Davidson County, Knox County and Hamilton County areas of TN, please visit LifeSpark’s website at www.lifesparklighting.com

About Garden Light LED

Recognized globally for its cutting edge LED technology, Garden Light LED is home to the industries finest; and award-winning electrical and mechanical engineers, innovators in the field with more than 30+ years of combined experience in the LED industry. All LED products are proudly handcrafted in Garden Light LED’s factory located in Tampa, Florida USA.