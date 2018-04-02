Life Without Weed Announces the Most Effective Free Research-Based Program to Quit Weed on Your Own

Life Without Weed announced today the launch of its comprehensive, research-based guided program to support people who struggle with quitting weed.

Life Without Weed announced today the launch of its comprehensive, research-based guided program to support people who struggle with quitting weed. The program provides a completely free approach to help users transform their lives by implementing research-based techniques at their own pace from the comfort of their home.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), more people in America try marijuana than any other drug. Even though a majority of users do not develop dependency, 9% of people who try marijuana experience problems with dependency or addiction. This free guided program is for the millions of people who are often disregarded due to public opinion.

The free program includes a guidebook written by a former pot-smoker who found the path to a weed-free life through research, trial and error, and a deep understanding that choosing to quit weed is a life-affirming path to finding the life you are meant to be living.

Also included is a handbook for all-natural detox that follows a five-day regimen designed to support the body’s natural processes to healing and recovery. Additionally, with the Interactive Toolkit, an activity workbook that allows the user to implement the skills and strategies independently, this program can be tailored to fit the experience of literally any individual who has the desire to make a real and lasting lifestyle change.

“This guided program is different because of the guidebooks and audios that provide a strengths-based skill-building approach to quitting weed that allows the user to be proactive; it’s not just about quitting weed, but replacing the habit with elements that build a healthy lifestyle based on the vision of the individual,” said Steve Lampert, CEO of Your Life Without Weed: a Guided Program. “We are offering this program for free in hopes it will reach the often overlooked individuals who struggle with weed addiction in a culture that largely believes weed is not addictive.”

The guided program was developed to benefit:

Smokers who have tried and failed to quit smoking weed and feel it is hopeless

People who have lost jobs, family, financial security, and/or well-being due to weed addiction

Friends, family, and loved ones who know someone in crisis due to weed addiction

Health practitioners and drug addiction counselors that work with people who suffer from substance abuse disorders

Your Life Without Weed is founded on the vision of Rick Nielson, who reached a dire point in his life in which he knew he needed to save himself from the adverse and damaging effects of smoking weed. Coming from a culture of weed smokers, Rick saw too many people’s lives ruined by weed, and he saw far too many people not taking this crisis seriously. His mission is carried on by Steve Lampert and is driven by the hope that this program will find its way into the hands of those who need it through the channels of Internet sharing, that it will be the saving grace Rick himself had hoped for in the years he searched for the secrets to quitting.

Life Without Weed was established in 2013 by Rick Neilson to provide honest information to help people with marijuana dependence. Marijuana dependence is becoming a larger and larger issue around the world due to its acceptance and legal access.