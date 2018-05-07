Lice Treatment Center Launches Head Lice Tracker for Parents and Schools to View & Report Activity in Dallas Area

Parents and Schools Can Now Register to Receive LIVE Lice Alerts in and Around Their School Districts

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX (PRUnderground) May 7th, 2018

Today we are announcing the launch of a new platform for schools and parents to be able to track lice outbreaks in their local Dallas school districts. This new system will allow parents, schools and treatment centers in Dallas and surrounding areas to easily report a lice outbreak and alert local parents of such outbreaks.

In 2017, Senate Bill 1566 was passed into law and states: “The board of trustees of an independent school district shall adopt a policy requiring a school nurse of a public elementary school who determines or otherwise becomes aware that a child enrolled in the school has lice shall provide written or electronic notice of that fact to:

The parent of the child with lice as soon as practicable but no more than 48 hours. The parent of each child assigned to the same classroom as the child with lice no more than five school days after the date of diagnosis.”

Because kids are often the likely victims of head lice due to their close contact with many other children, the launch of the Head Lice Treatment Centers Lice Alert Site will serve to help the schools alert the parents.

All parents need to do at this time is go to www.headlicetreatmentcenters.com and register. Once registered, if an alert is entered in the platform that is in your school district, you will get a real-time alert. This information will hopefully help combat the transference of head lice between school students in the local Texas ISDs.

The new website solves several problems. It allows the school to submit an anonymous alert for their school district which helps them comply with the state law, as it sends an alert directly to the parents that register for Lice Alerts in their school district.

However, there are currently no Texas laws that address the exclusion of children with head lice from attending class. Because of this, it’s more than possible for students to still pass head lice to their classmates. This website is only to alert parents who may want to take extra precautions when an outbreak occurs.

Schools need to register and link from their website to http://www.headlicetreatmentcenters.com.

About Lice Treatment Resource Center Serving Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

When your child or anyone else in your family comes home with a head lice infestation, you may rush to find the quickest lice treatment available. Be sure to do your research, though. As with any kind of condition, there are a variety of lice treatment options available. Getting rid of head lice requires multiple steps, but that doesn’t mean it has to be a long, drawn out process. Visit https://www.headlicetreatmentcenters.com to get help, sign up for lice alerts or report an outbreak in your school district.