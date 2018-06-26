Lice Lifters is Proud to Announce the Beginning of the New Mobile Service Option for Patients

This new service allows mobility for the exceptional, child-focused lice treatment center to treat children who have come into contact with lice quickly and effectively.

Frisco, TX (PRUnderground) June 26th, 2018

Lice. It’s a dreaded word that no one wants to hear, especially parents of young children. However, lice infestations are quite common, and in the DFW area, there is a new and improved solution to combat this irritating reality. Lice Lifters has established itself as the place to treat children with head lice, with locations in Southlake and Frisco. Now, they have initiated a service that gives families an even easier, faster treatment experience: their brand-new mobile service.

With lice treatment, speed and quick removal are the top priorities, especially as head lice multiply rapidly, causing discomfort and embarrassment. The harsh, traditional chemical lice treatments can also cause discomfort – and ultimately, they just do not get the job done.

Lice Lifters uses only all-natural treatments that are non-toxic and painless on children’s scalps. Life Lifters technicians are experts in lice removal, so any parent can feel completely assured that their children are in good hands.

The best part? Lice Lifters’ process ensures that only one single treatment will get the job done, with a 30-day guarantee for added peace of mind.

To schedule a new mobile appointment or an in-person visit at Lice Lifters Treatment Center, call today at 972-869-7579 for the Frisco location, or 214-214-4284 for Southlake. In addition, at Lice Lifters, emergency appointments are always available if needed.

About Lice Treatment Resource Center Serving Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

When your child or anyone else in your family comes home with a head lice infestation, you may rush to find the quickest lice treatment available. Be sure to do your research, though. As with any kind of condition, there are a variety of lice treatment options available. Getting rid of head lice requires multiple steps, but that doesn’t mean it has to be a long, drawn out process. Visit https://www.headlicetreatmentcenters.com to get help, sign up for lice alerts or report an outbreak in your school district.