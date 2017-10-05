Let’s Eat For North Korean Refugees! Join Us At An Exciting Chicago Food Event

Do you love Korean food? Then this one of a kind of event should not be missed.

Chicago, IL (PRUnderground) October 5th, 2017

Crossing Borders and the Korean American Coalition Chicago are hosting an exciting food event, “Eat For North Korean Refugees” (E4NKR), October 13, 2017 at Lacuna Lofts in the Pilsen neighborhood. Tickets can only be purchased online in advance through Eventbrite. The proceeds will benefit Crossing Borders in directly providing aide to North Korean refugees.

The event will feature Chef Will Song (bopNGrill) and popular food blogger Chef Julie Yoon as Lacuna Lofts plays host to a culinary playground for Korean and Korean-inspired foods. Restaurants such as Honey Butter Fried Chicken, Del Seoul, Dak Wings, and more will be showcasing an array of delicious eats. All ages are invited to come eat great food for an even greater cause.

Watch Chef Will Song tell us about what he will be serving and why he’s participating.

For more event information please visit: crossingbordersnk.eventbrite.com.

About Crossing Borders

Crossing Borders helps North Korean refugees who are hunted down, trafficked and oppressed in China. China represents the largest population of North Koreans outside North Korea with a population estimated to be about 200,000. Learn more at www.crossingbordersnk.org