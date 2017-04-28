Lesly – Lesbian app wants more women to have one-night-stands

An app designed to connect lesbian and bi-curious women – is on a mission to empower women across the globe by making one-night-stands easier for lesbian and bi-curious women

The app – Lesly – has taken the lesbian world by storm with more than 20 million downloads since its launch eight months ago. While the app encourages women to connect, chat and date – the creators now want to up the ante by promoting casual sex in its community.

Connecting with like-minded women, whether they are lesbian or bi-curious and want to see what all the fuss is about, is free – as is the download of the app. Users can opt to pay for premium membership which unlocks features including more matches, being able to initiate conversations and premium customer service.

Founder and creator of Lesly, Carina, said that for too long relationships between women have been misunderstood as enhanced friendships.

“Lesbian relationships are often seen as friends-with-benefits type situations. We’re here to dispel that myth and encourage as many steamy nights of passion between lesbians, and encourage curious women to try it at least once.

“We want women to feel safe, and ensure the app is 100% male-free so women can browse freely without worrying they are being spied on by voyeuristic creeps. Lesly is designed for and by lesbians so the creation of the app takes into account what women want and need,” Carina said.

You must be at least 18 years old to download or use the icasual app. Lesly is available for download on the App Store, and it’s free to chat with like-minded women on the app.

