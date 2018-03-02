Leslie Mesen,to Speak on the Potential of Mesenchymal Stem Cell Treatments at the ISSCA Symposium

Leslie Mesen, M.D., Medical Director of Stem Cell Center Costa Rica, to Speak on the Potential of Mesenchymal Stem Cell Treatments at the ISSCA Symposium.

Leslie Mesen, M.D., Medical Director of Stem Cell Center Costa Rica, to Speak on the Potential of Mesenchymal Stem Cell Treatments for Wound Healing at the ISSCA Regenerative Medicine Symposium in Istanbul, Turkey

Leslie Mesen, M.D., a leader in the field of anti-aging medicine in Latin America and medical director of Global Stem Cells Group affiliate Stem Cell Center in Escazu, Costa Rica, will be a keynote speaker at the International Association for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) Regenerative Medicine Cell Therapies Symposium in Istanbul, Turkey April 28, 2018.

Mesen will present a lecture detailing the wound-healing potential of mesenchymal stem cell procedures—both SVF and BMAC—in wounds when no other treatment options exist. Mesen will discuss his experience successfully treating a serious foot wound using mesenchymal stem cells in a 45-year-old patient. The wound was the result of a 30.000-volt shock caused when the patient came in contact with a high-tension power line. The shock traveled down the patient’s leg and exited through his left foot, leaving the wound and underlying structure exposed.

Three months post-injury, the patient’s foot wound was not healing. Mesen administered an SVF autologous stem cell procedure and, four-weeks post-stem cell treatment, the wound showed significant improvement (70 percent wound closure) with clear new tissue growth visible around the wound. Mesen then performed an activated PRP procedure to further stimulate cell division.

Two weeks after the PRP treatment, the patient was walking in shoes, and underwent a final stem cell procedure. Over a period of five weeks, the patient—an electrician– recovered the ability to care for himself. He is expected to return to work soon.

Mesen is board certified in anti-aging and regenerative medicine by The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and a pioneer in anti-aging medicine in Latin America.

He has extensive experience as the chief medical officer of three highly recognized anti-aging institutes: Costagenics Age Management program (2007-2010), Anti-Aging Institute of the Americas (2010-2013) and the Anti-Aging and Wellness Clinic (2014- present).

Mesen studied medicine at Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE) in San José, Costa Rica and receives continuing education courses in the United States and Latin America. In the U.S., he has trained at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital. His range of services encompass all aspects of aging, delivering programs tailored to each patient’s unique needs. Mesen offers platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, HRT, hair regrowth treatments, intravenous infusions, and a range of other anti-aging and aesthetic treatments.

The Istanbul international symposium is part of ISSCA’s mission to support a paradigm shift from traditional healthcare solutions to regenerative medicine and provide the latest innovative discoveries and developments in all areas of stem cell research. The symposium will host a group of renowned international speakers, experts in the field of stem cell and regenerative medicine, who will provide a full day of rigorous scientific discourse directed to physicians.

The day’s events will incorporate information on stem cell biology, medicine, applications, regulations, product development, and commercialization, business opportunities, challenges, and potential strategies for overcoming those challenges.

About International Society for Stem Cells Applications

The International Society for Stem Cell Application (ISSCA) is a multidisciplinary community of scientists and physicians, all of whom aspire to treat diseases and lessen human suffering through advances in science, technology and the practice of regenerative medicine. ISSCA serves its members through advancements made to the specialty of regenerative medicine.

The ISSCA’s vision is to take a leadership position in promoting excellence and setting standards in the regenerative medicine fields of publication, research, education, training and certification.

As a medical specialty, regenerative medicine standards and certifications are essential, which is why ISSCA offers certification training in cities all over the world. The goal is to encourage more physicians to practice regenerative medicine and make it available to benefit patients both nationally and globally. Incorporated under the Republic of Korea as a non-profit entity, the ISSCA is focused on promoting excellence and standards in the field of regenerative medicine.