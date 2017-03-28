Legends FC Boys Soccer Program Joins Elite Clubs National League

Membership in the leading boy’s league offers specialized training, development and advancement opportunities tailored for male players, while fully supporting Legends

(PRUnderground) March 28th, 2017

Legends FC has announced its foundational membership in the newly formed Boys Elite Clubs National League (Boys ECNL) for the 2017-18 season. As a the premier soccer development program for boys and girls in Southern California, Legends has enthusiastically partnered with Boys ECNL in the launching of its new elite boy’s league that will augment and support Legends’ efforts to develop programs and leagues that support the advancement of each athlete. Boys ECNL’s focus on grass-roots collaboration and innovation, and promoting the autonomy of each club to fully manage the development path for their players, will support Legend’s commitment to ensure all players realize their full potential on and off the field.

“We have been working very hard to create an environment for our players that’s not only competitive and challenging but also positive and educational. ECNL’s commitment to our boys’ program shows we are on the right track and we are looking forward to the journey ahead”. Said Brent Broadhurst, Legends FC Boys’ Director.

The Boys ECNL was founded to improve the daily environment for boys youth soccer players through a collaborative club-based development program featuring competition, player identification, and coaching and club development platforms. The Boys ECNL includes both regular season conference games and cross-conference events, and qualifying teams from the Boys ECNL will advance to the post-season Elite National Premier League (ENPL) Playoffs.

“Legends FC Boys are excited to be included in the formation of this elite league. To be part of a league that creates a platform of competition and exposure such as this is a great opportunity for all our players. We are looking forward to the upcoming season.”, said General Manager Alex Bengard.

The Boys ECNL is based on the values of grass-roots collaboration and innovation, and supports the independence and freedom of coaches and clubs to fully manage the development path for their players, including the system and style of play, the competitive calendar, and all aspects of the development path. The Boys ECNL will raise standards in training, competition, club organization, and coaching in a holistic development program.

About Legends FC

Founded in 2002 as Glendora FC and then renamed Legends FC in 2007, this elite club level soccer program for men and women has grown to more than 3,600 players and 130 teams. The mission of the organization is to provide the best coaching and skills development program in the nation where young aspiring and elite level athletes can fully realize their athletic potential. Legends FC is headquartered in Chino Hills, Calif. and has a professional coaching staffing of more than 55 and utilizes state-of-the-art athletic facilities across the region. For more information, visit www.legendsfc.net