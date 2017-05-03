Legends FC Announces Two-Year Title Sponsorship deal with OREMOR Automotive Group

Legends FC, the premier soccer development program for boys and girls in Southern California, has penned a two-year partnership deal with title-sponsor OREMOR Automotive Group, a leading network of thirteen auto dealerships based in and around the Southern California region including dealerships in Ontario, Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Temecula. As title-sponsor OREMOR’S logo will be emblazoned on the more than 3,600 Legends FC players’ jerseys, be featured prominently in association with the Legends’ brand, and be a mainstay during games and special events at the team’s main practice and competition facility in Norco, SilverLakes. In addition, OREMOR has established a special new and used car buying program for family and friends of Legends FC.

“As a club we are so excited to receive such a huge endorsement from a leading organization in our community. OREMOR is making a major investment in our young athletes, our organization and our community. Youth athletics is an essential part of the development of young people and without partners like OREMOR we would not be able to fulfill our mission of building incredible athletes, and even better people,” said Josh Hodges, Executive Director and Founder of Legends FC.

Legends FC was founded in 2002, this elite club level soccer program for men and women has grown to more than 3,600 players and 140 teams. The mission of the organization is to provide the best coaching and skills development program in the nation where young aspiring and elite level athletes can fully realize their athletic potential. This key partnership with OREMOR will support the continued growth and expansion of Legends as an organization and of its robust offering of development and training programs for area youth.

“OREMOR Automotive Group is pleased to offer its support to such an important organization in the communities we serve. We are committed to community benefit programs and partnerships that make the Inland Empire a better place for families to raise, educate and develop their children. Legends FC is a central part of this effort and we are committed to ensuring this worthy club continues to grow and thrive,” said Jillian Chaves, Director of Marketing and Community Relations

About OREMOR Automotive Group

OREMOR Automotive is a family-owned and operated group consisting of award-winning dealerships that has proudly served the Southern California community since 1970. OREMOR has established a special new and used car buying program for family and friends of Legends FC. With OREMOR you have a wide variety of brands and locations to choose from including Toyota, Nissan, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Mazda, Jeep, Chrysler, Ram, Dodge, Fiat, Infiniti, Lexus, BMW, Mercedes and Sprinter in addition to Nissan and Dodge commercial vans. With over 1,700 certified and preowned and 6,300 new car inventory OREMOR is committed to finding the right fit for you and to ensure a Legends family and friends experience.

www.oremorautomotive.com/legends