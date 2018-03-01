Legacy Academy Franchise To Open Childcare Center In Smyrna, GA

Legacy Academy, a leading childcare franchise with locations across the Southern and Eastern United States, has broken ground on their latest franchise, which is set to open in Smyrna, Georgia this summer.

Blastoff Construction Inc. will develop the 12,350 square-foot Legacy Academy facility, which will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The facility offers educational childcare for children ages six weeks to four years, along with before and after school programs for children up to twelve years old.

The new Legacy Academy franchise will be located at 4390 South Cobb Drive, Smyrna, GA.

Owner Barbara Wood is thrilled to be a part of the community, and is excited to offer a local childcare service to families in Smyrna. “Working with children is truly my passion,” says Wood. “There is nothing more rewarding than watching a child grow, and helping them develop their own interests and creativity.”

Legacy Academy is a nationally acclaimed preschool and childcare center that nurtures children, helping prepare them for school, career and life. Each franchise location is accredited or in the process of accreditation by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), an organization that promotes high-quality learning by connecting practice, policy, and research.

Since 1998, Legacy Academy has remained steadfast in their focus of bringing educational excellence to each of their childcare franchises. Legacy Academy’s Framework For Their Future® Curriculum focuses on creating a learning-first environment for children ages six weeks to twelve years old.

“Play is essential to development because it contributes to the cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being of young children,” says Melissa Turner, President of Legacy Academy. “Where our schools differ is our unique balance and focus on educational development and enrichment activities that help children develop their talents, interests and creative expression.”

Recent research confirms that the first five years are particularly important for the development of the child’s brain, and the first three years are the most critical in shaping the child’s brain architecture. Early experiences provide the base for the brain’s organizational development and functioning throughout life. They have a direct impact on how children develop learning skills as well as social and emotional abilities.

Children learn more quickly during their early years than at any other time in life. They need love and nurturing to develop a sense of trust and security that turns into confidence as they grow.

Framework For Their Future® was designed based on the premise that children acquire more knowledge through active involvement. Materials, games and educational activities are used to stimulate “hands-on” learning and concrete learning experiences that are fun for kids and educational at the same time.

For updates and information on the new Smyrna Legacy Franchise location, please call Barbara Wood at 770-874-3828 or send an email to lasmyrna@legacyacademy.com.

For franchise information, please visit: https://legacyacademy.com/legacy-academy-franchise/

About Legacy Academy

Legacy Academy is a nationally acclaimed private preschool and childcare center that nurtures children, helping prepare them for school, career and life. Legacy Academy also offers the best childcare franchise opportunities, with full training and support.