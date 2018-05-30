Leasing A Car for First-Timers – Car Vision Mitsubishi

First-time car buyers are often young. Their lives may change quickly, and what was an ideal vehicle at age 23 may not be the car they need at age 26. Leasing offers the chance to choose a new vehicle that’s a good fit every few years.

Young people often don’t have the cash flow to handle expensive and necessary repairs when their car breaks down. It’s much easier to plan for a consistent monthly lease payment and depend on the vehicle’s warranty to handle repairs.

Not sure if leasing is right for you?

Ask the finance center at your car dealership to walk you through two hypothetical scenarios. In the first, estimate the loan payments on the vehicle of your choice and in the second, estimate the lease payments.

Think about where you may be in three years. Will you want to continue to drive your three-year-old car or will you be ready to trade up? Will the car you choose today meet your needs three years from now?

Leasing a car isn’t right for everyone, but many people find that it’s an ideal way to stay within their budget and drive the newest and safest vehicles available.

