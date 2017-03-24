Learner 3.0 Webinar – Innovative Technology to Help Today’s Learners Develop and Thrive

(PRUnderground) March 24th, 2017

As learning shifts to the modern Learning 3.0, a personalized knowledge-based approach, organizations that don’t leverage advances in technology are at risk in the areas of recruitment and retention.

Join us as we discuss Learner 3.0 and what they want, your first steps in transitioning to Learning 3.0, and innovative technology to help your modern learners develop and thrive. Mar 28, 2017, 1:00 PM in Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada)

Register at: http://bit.ly/2lcs2Md

About CD2 Learning

CD2 Learning is an award-winning learning and development technology providing a portfolio of products designed to meet the needs of the modern workforce. CD2 offers a single, cloud-based solution that takes an innovative approach to traditional development. Through the CD2 platform, organizations can create, manage, library and deliver content/learning to internal and external users from any device at any time. www.cd2learning.com