Learn to understand and analyze poetry with Emilyspoetryblog.com

The blog about poetry Emilyspoetryblog.com is devoted to poetic works as well as to their authors.

NY (PRUnderground) July 26th, 2018

Poetry is compared with lace that is made of words. And indeed, what can be more complicated than arranging words in such an order that the poetic work becomes full of images, the right rhythm and various rhymes?

Poets and Their Biographies

Each poem is essentially a reflection of its author’s inner world. Therefore the biographies of poets are extremely important for understanding the gist of each work. The blog presents biographical facts about the most famous poets. Thanks to this information about the authors, one can understand the meaning of their verses much better.

The author’s biography, as well as his or her aesthetic preferences, is an important condition for a more complete understanding of the context of the poem, as well as its structure.

Analysis of Famous Poems

The blog also provides a lot of analytical materials. To get acquainted with the poem “Still I Rise” by Maya Angelou, the poetry by Emily Bronte, Emily Dickinson, Walt Whitman or any other poetic work, you can read not only the work, but also the review. Images and meanings, rhymes and rhythmic structures ‒ they all require careful study.

The blog offers hundreds of poems by well-known and not so well-known authors analyzed with a glance at the historical and cultural context, as well as the poets’ life stories.

Principles of Poetry Analysis

Everyone can learn how to analyze poetry. The blog gives simple advice, following which one can perform a qualitative analysis of any poetic work.

You can use the proposed principles for the analysis of literary works both to explore the figurative and symbolic depths of the poems for personal purposes and to fulfill research assignments. Simple recommendations are applicable to both short rhymes and voluminous poems. They are also suitable for poetic works of any level of complexity and written in any literary style.

Fundamentals of Creativity

There is another important argument in favor of studying poetry ‒ it is your own creativity. When you get acquainted with the poems by the authors of standing reputation, you can learn how to make the same lace of words using your own words and images.

On the Emilyspoetryblog.com you will find enough information to get acquainted with poetic works and immerse yourself in their imaginative world.

About Emilys poetry blog