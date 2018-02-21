Learn How FLANK is Solving FISMA Compliance Challenges for Federal Contractors

Federal contractors storing, processing, and transmitting federal information that’s resident on their systems must be become compliant with FISMA.

Dallas, TX (PRUnderground) February 21st, 2018

FLANK, a world-leader in the field of regulatory compliance, now offers set fees for federal contractors all throughout North America for FISMA compliance, certification, and accreditation services. Federal contractors storing, processing, and transmitting federal information that’s resident on their systems must be become compliant with the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) of 2014.

FLANK is solving the following three biggest compliance challenges for federal contractors:

Pricing: FLANK offers set fees for all phases of FISMA compliance. Try that with another provider.

Documentation: FLANK offers the world-class FISMA All-in-One Toolkit available to every customer.

Maintaining Compliance: FLANK offers ongoing outsourced regulatory compliance services and solutions for helping federal contractors maintain compliance. Becoming compliance is one challenge, but maintaining compliance is often he more time-consuming process.

FLANK can help.

We solve your three biggest problems when it comes to FISMA compliance, certification, and accreditation services. First, FLANK offers set fees throughout the entire FISMA compliance lifecycle, from the initial scoping & readiness assessment kick-off activities to the issuance of a final Security Assessment Report (SAR).

Second, FLANK offers world-class documentation with the FISMA All-in-One Compliant Toolkit containing hundreds of pages of the very-best federal compliance policies and procedures found anywhere today. Visit us at flank.org to learn more about our FISMA compliance, certification, and accreditation services.

Third, FLANK helps you stay compliant long after the initial FISMA compliance, certification, and accreditation has been met. Hey, compliance is not a one-and-done measure – not at all – so talk to FLANK about our outsourced regulatory compliance services.

Contact us today at fisma@flank.org to learn more.

