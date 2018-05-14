Learn and Explore Free Days at Miami Museums (Source: Beacon South Beach)

You can learn and explore new interests at one of Miami museums. Get ready to book an Ocean Drive hotel for this Miami experience

Miami Beach, FL, USA (PRUnderground) May 14th, 2018

Free Days at Miami Museums

Miami has a lot to offer. From gorgeous beach views to amazing nightlife, Miami has it all. But, did you know that Miami is also home to a mix of awesome and museums? You can learn and explore new interests at one of Miami museums. During the month of May, Miami celebrates Miami Museum Month. Visitors and locals can take advantage of great museum deals and exciting special events. Get ready to book an Ocean Drive hotel for this Miami experience!

Free Museum Entrance All Month Long

During the month of May, some Miami museums are offering free admission no matter what day you visit. This is a great way to enjoy a fun-filled free afternoon learning with friends. The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, the Bay of Pigs Museum and the MDC Museum & Galleries of Art + Design all offer free admission throughout the month of May.

Free Museum Entrance on Select Days

Many of the Miami museums have special discounts available all month long, but some museums offer free museum entrance on select days throughout the year. What are some examples of this? You can enjoy the Bass Museum of Art for free on the last Sunday of each month, while the HistoryMiami Museum offers free admission on the second Saturday of each month. The Miami Children’s Museum also offers a free day. On the third Friday of each month, admission is free for all from 3-9 p.m. These free museum entrance days make it easy to have fun for less money!

Where to Stay When Visiting Miami

You want to choose a great Miami Beach hotel for your stay. The boutique hotel Beacon South Beach is available for booking. This art deco area hotel offers many extra amenities included to make your stay more memorable. The hotel is right across the street from the beach, all guests can free daily breakfast, and there are always complimentary beach towels and chairs to use. It’s no wonder why so many travelers book this great oceanfront hotel.

Don’t miss out on the above museum deals. Ready to book the perfect South Beach hotel for your stay? You can save more on the booking when you make your reservation with us.

