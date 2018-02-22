Leading Wine Country Wedding Planner Blissful Events Says Winery Weddings Are Open for Business after the Wildfires

As wedding season kicks off for 2018, the leading wedding planner for California’s Wine Country reminds couples that Wine Country is open for business after the wildfires.

Petaluma, CA (PRUnderground) February 22nd, 2018

Samar Hattar from Blissful Events had a thriving business planning destination weddings in California’s Wine Country up until the recent wildfires hit the beautiful winery areas.

Months on, many destination couples from around the country think that the wineries in California were burned down, and have been planning their weddings in different locations.

“While there was certainly some damage, this misconception is really hurting some businesses in this beautiful area,” said Ms Hattar. “So, we’re working on a campaign to bring back winery weddings!”

Ms Hattar says that the wedding vendors who have been hit by the downturn in the area have created collaborative photo shoots to celebrate the area and they are working to get Wine Country weddings pumping again.

Ms Hattar says that Napa Valley, Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake Country have beautiful vineyards, country estates and stunning backdrops for a wedding that reflects a couple’s love for wine, food and beautiful locations.

“We have a beautiful area here that attracts couples from all over the world wanting to celebrate their wedding with unsurpassed countryside and beautiful laid-back luxury style,” she said. “It truly is a wedding location of many couples’ dreams and we’re thrilled to offer many dates in 2018 and 2019 to couples wanting to experience it first hand.”

Wedding vendors from all over the country have been supporting their fellow professionals in Wine Country, showcasing the wedding industry’s community spirit.

About Blissful Events

Blissful Events is the premier wedding planner for California’s Wine Country. Specializing in relaxed elegance, our weddings are fun, romantic and we often become wonderful friends with our clients. While most of our clients live in the US, we have also planned weddings and commitment ceremonies for international visitors from as far away as Australia, China and India.

We are a “Professional’s Professional.” Most of our clients find us by word of mouth from other happy clients, preferred vendor lists from local venues and professionals, and from our work being showcased on national websites such as The Knot.

Blissful Events was founded in 2007 by Samar Hattar. The company has won wide recognition for its excellence in design and planning and is frequently in top ten lists of San Francisco Bay Area wedding planners. Blissful Events has been voted in the “Top Ten Best Bay Area Wedding Planners” on ABC’s (Channel 7) Bay Area “A” List” three times.