Leading Trike Conversion Company Motorcycle Tour Conversions, Inc., Announces Financing Option

Motorcycle owners can finance a Voyager trike kit through exclusive partnership with OneMain Financial

Ottawa, IL (PRUnderground) May 3rd, 2018

More than 14,000 motorcycle enthusiasts have chosen Motorcycle Tour Conversions for their trike conversion kit, and many more motorcycle riders now have the opportunity to convert their bikes into trikes with affordable financing.

According to Austin Monroe at Motorcycle Tour Conversions, this is the first time their company has ever offered such financing to the public. Anyone interested in financing a highly sought after Voyager trike kit can be eligible for pricing as little as less than $70 per month for up to 60 months. The new financing is available as part of an exclusive partnership with OneMain Financial, which has helped more than 10 million consumers across the country with various financial needs.

Now, Motorcycle Tour Conversions customers can take advantage of a special financing option through OneMain Financial that has been designed just for them.

According to Motorcycle Tour Conversions, customers can get the best of both worlds with a trike conversion that won’t break the bank.

Voyager trike kits are a prime choice for motorcycle enthusiasts because, unlike conventional trike conversion kits, Voyager kits aren’t be designed to be permanent. While they provide the same stability found in conventional kits, Voyager kits can be moved from motorcycle to motorcycle without the need for any permanent modifications.

“The highest quality affordable trike option just got more affordable,” said Monroe. “It’s the only convertible trike kit on the market to be independently tested for strain and stress.”

Voyager trike kits come with the frame, fenders, a rear guard, a mounting hardware kit, a suspension hardware kit, a trailer ball hitch, jack stands, portable kickstand, and an installation manual. Other options include 15” wheel upgrades and a reverse kit.

Customers can choose between the standard, custom, and classic kits, which offer benefits tailored to offer everything motorcycle enthusiasts could want in a trike conversion. These packages offer defined styles to appeal to the hearts of motorcycle riders.

The Motorcycle Tour Conversions website offers easy online ordering, and to apply for financing through OneMain Financial, customers simply fill out the online order form and apply for the loan at the end.

More information can be found at http://www.mtcvoyager.com/.

About Motorcycle Tour Conversions, Inc.

Motorcycle Tour Conversions, Inc., is home of the premier convertible trike kit in the world and has been the choice of 14,000 satisfied motorcycle enthusiasts.