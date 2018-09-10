Leading Title Insurance Firm Independence Title Launches Instagram to Better Connect With Clients

Florida Title Insurance experts Independence Title has earned a reputation as being as client-friendly as possible. With their new IG account this rep is sure to only grow.

Fort Lauderdale, FL (PRUnderground) September 10th, 2018

Finding out the latest title insurance tips and secrets can be a huge benefit to someone involved in a real estate transaction. Leading the way in delivering this kind of information has been best selling author and nationally recognized expert in the space Kevin Tacher, founder and CEO of Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based title insurance firm Independence Title. In exciting real estate world news Tacher and Independence Title are now very active on the popular social media platform Instagram, with the goal of staying in closer contact with clients and potential clients in a fun and interesting way.

“Instagram is super popular and we knew we wanted to bring our message on to the platform,” commented the always energetic Tacher. “Our team has tackled it head-on, our clients love it, and everyone can expect us to not just continue to be active on Instagram, but to put even more energy into it. It’s a great way to connect with people in a visual way, which is important when it comes to real estate and title insurance.”

In addition, to be a leading title insurance expert, entrepreneur, and author, Tacher has also been called upon to make appearances on major television networks like NBC to share his knowledge and wisdom, along with being a speaker at numerous public and private events. Future activities featuring Tacher and the rest of the Independence Title team are sure to be promoted across the Independence Title website, their Instagram, and their ever-more popular YouTube channel.

Two of Tacher’s ebooks are available from the company website as free downloads “SOLD!” and “Title Insurance Tips & Secrets”.

The response to the Independence Title Instagram has been fully supportive.

Christine S., from Florida, recently remarked, “I am always on social media when multitasking so it’s great to see Independence Title come up in my feed. I have had nothing but good experiences in my three transactions the company has been involved with. Five-stars.”

For more information be sure to visit https://titlerate.com and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/independencetitlefl.

About Independence Title

Founded several years ago by Amazon.com Best-Selling Author Kevin Tacher, Independence Title Inc. is located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

They are one of South Florida’s fasting growing and most awarded Title Insurance Agencies.

Independence Title is locally owned and managed. Their team provides real estate professionals with attentive customer service, state of the art technology, mobile applications, and continued training. Together with the support of the top underwriters in the title insurance industry, they have the expertise to complete real estate transactions with the highest level of efficiency and client service.

They can be reached at 954-335-9305 or online at www.TitleRate.com.