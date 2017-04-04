Leading Realtor® Launches New Blue Mountains Real Estate Website

As the Blue Mountains Real Estate market continues to grow, Matthew Lidbetter a leading Realtor® in the Blue Mountains launches his new real estate website.

Blue Mountains, Ontario (PRUnderground) April 4th, 2017

Aiming to provide buyers and sellers with comprehensive access to the Blue Mountains real estate market, leading Realtor® Matthew Lidbetter announces the launch of www.bluemountainproperty.ca. The new site is a useful resource for anyone interested in learning more about the housing market in the Blue Mountain area and throughout the rest of the Georgian Triangle region.

The Blue Mountains real estate website’s launch comes at an optimal time, with the Georgian Triangle housing market currently showing signs of growth. “I hope buyers, sellers and even current homeowners will find the site to be a handy guide to the market and the properties available,” says Lidbetter. The site has been designed with a streamlined user interface and features a wide variety of real estate tools, property listings, community information and other resources.

“It’s good that the site was launched just as the real estate market here is gaining momentum,” says Lidbetter. “As a whole, the Georgian Triangle has seen heightened activity over the past few years. Its a great time for people to look at entering the market and our new website will help buyers find their ideal home.”

In general, in fact, the Blue Mountains has fared better than other areas in terms of housing and the economy. “Unlike other areas, we didn’t really have a price bubble,” says Lidbetter, “so home prices did not need to adjust drastically, plus the Blue Mountains also has the advantage of having a stable and diversified economic base.”

A multimillion dollar producer, Lidbetter specializes in Blue Mountain, Ontario homes for sale as well as real estate throughout the Georgian Triangle region. His new site offers extensive property listings, which include Collingwood, Creemore, Meaford, Thornbury and Wasaga Beach homes for sale. Visit www.bluemountainproperty.ca for more in-depth information on the market today.

Blue Mountain Property is located in Thornbury, Ontario and part of the Royal LePage Locations North Brokerage.

About Blue Mountain Property

Blue Mountain Property is a part of the Royal LePage Locations North Brokerage and focuses on real estate homes and properties for sale in the Blue Mountains, Collingwood, Creemore, Meaford, Thornbury and Wasaga Beach area. For many years, home buyers and sellers have been coming to Blue Mountain Property for a high standard in real estate services. If you are looking to buy or sell a home in the Georgian Triangle, Blue Mountain Property has what you’re looking for.

About Blue Mountain Property

Your authority for Blue Mountain Real Estate. Blue Mountain Property is a trusted real estate company located in Thornbury, Ontario