Leading Houston DWI Lawyer Ayson Law Firm Announces Move of Office to More Convenient Location

Houston DWI Attorney Brian Ayson of Ayson Law Firm has won a remarkable reputation defending clients. The firm recently celebrated a relocation into a new office.

Houston, TX (PRUnderground) April 30th, 2018

Being charged with DWI is certainly a very serious issue and not something to ever be taken lightly. Without the right legal team, it can often turn into a life-changing disaster. Fortunately, in Texas, people facing this problem have skilled Houston DWI Lawyer Brian Ayson and Ayson Law Firm to turn to, who fully understand the ins and outs of DWI defense in the state of Texas. Recently, Ayson announced they have moved the firm’s from their former location on Westheimer to 2200 N Loop W, Suite 304, Houston TX 77018 located near TC Jester and 610 to be more easily accessible to clients. The response to the move has been enthusiastic.

“Our only job is to make the state prove their case,” commented Ayson. “When they can’t do it, our client’s cases are dismissed or they are found not guilty.”

According to Ayson Law Firm, the Houston DWI lawyer is now located in the same building as property tax lawyers, O’Connor and Associates.

DWI cases in Texas can bring significant fines, loss of the right to drive, and jail time. All things which point to the very real need to hire a skilled professional, who can be counted on to defend their client’s interests passionately.

In addition to DWI clients, Brian Ayson and Ayson Law Firm also defend clients against criminal charges like drug crimes, family violence, assaults, sex offenses, and murder/manslaughter. The firm also takes on a wide-range of Houston personal injury cases.

Reviews for Ayson Law Firm have been positive across the board.

Bikramjith S., recently said in a review on Avvo.com, “I was arrested for DWI in 2017. I hired Mr. Brian Ayson for his legal services. He was really helpful and very responsive to my emails and calls. He saved my life and proved me not guilty in court. I highly recommend him and give five stars.”

The firm is happy to offer potential clients a free consultation to discuss their case.

For more information be sure to visit http://www.aysonlaw.com.

About Ayson Law Firm

With over ten years of experience practicing in Houston, Brian Ayson can provide legal advice regarding criminal defense, DWI, and personal injury legal issues. Brian earned his law degree at Thurgood Marshall School of Law, and while there he interned at the Nuece’s County District Attorney’s office. He knows how the Texas justice system works, and he will make it work for you.