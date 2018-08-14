Leading event series launches the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo – arriving in Silicon Valley this November

Gartner predicts that over $75 billion will be spent worldwide on infrastructure protection and security services in 2018. As cloud computing takes a forefront for both consumer and enterprise computing, development of cloud security solutions is due to make up a large proportion of that spending. With so much data now being stored in the cloud, the need for secure infrastructure is imperative.

Oracle and KPMG Cloud threat report, 2018, cites innovation as directly enabled by cloud services, benefiting from the flexibility, agility and the scalability it provides. Today’s modern technology ecosystem is comprised of a diverse infrastructure that spans disparate technologies and practices. With many arguing that a holistic approach to security is needed that incorporates emerging technologies.

With this in mind, the leading event series has added a fourth event to the line-up to cover these areas. Arriving in the heart of Silicon Valley on November 28-29, the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo North America will host two days of top level content and discussion around Cyber Security and Cloud, and the impact they are having on key industries. Presented in a series of top-level keynotes, interactive panel discussions and solution-based case studies with a focus on learning and building partnerships in the emerging cyber security and cloud space. The show will explore the industries that are set to be disrupted the most including; government, energy, financial services, healthcare and more.

The Cyber Security & Cloud conference agenda will highlight the future of Enterprise Technology with industry leaders which will be sharing their real-life case studies and joining the expert panel discussions within the dedicated tracks; Enterprise Security – IoT & Digital Transformation, Developing Cloud Security Solutions and Enterprise Security – Emerging Tech & Regulations. Key topics examined included: cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, gateways, interoperability, GDPR and other regulations, cybercrime and intelligence, hacking, ID access, IoT, automotive and Blockchain.

Co-located with the IoT Tech Expo, AI & Big Data Expo and Blockchain Expo and with 13,000 attendees expected to attend, the conference will bring together IT decision makers from across the ecosystem to explore the convergence and future of enterprise technology in one place. Hear from industry professionals about how to develop robust solutions and strategies, plus how the future of cloud security will utilise technologies from AI and Machine Learning to Blockchain.

To see all of the speakers and more at the Cyber Security & Cloud Expo North America. There are a range of tickets available from free passes to all-access conference and networking passes.

You can find out more about the World Series 2018 and register for the event here: https://www.cybersecuritycloudexpo.com/northamerica/

Cyber Security & Cloud Expo North America– 28-29 November – Santa Clara, Silicon Valley

