Leading Development Firm In Singapore Launches Parc Esta Condominium

Singapore (PRUnderground) July 16th, 2018

The premier property development firm in Singapore recently announced the launch of their latest project: Parc Esta Condominium located on Sims Avenue. The future development will have spacious residential units and high-quality standards that are the mark of MCL Land. MCL Land is expected to soon announce the date from which the condo units will be available for sale. The real estate development project is currently in its final stages of completion and the Parc Esta showflat is available up for VIP viewing.

The Parc Esta Condominium has been built with a huge frontage onto Changi road and Sims Avenue which the developers believe will add to the value and standing of their latest modern and elegant condominium designed for families. The location of the project is especially important because its centralized ensures easy access to multiple commercial and shopping areas, educational institutes, healthcare facilities and recreational centers that are necessary for modern families.

“With the experience of the leading developers of the industry, Parc Esta has been designed to cater to the needs of multi-generational families. MCL Land has taken great care to ensure that Parc Esta Condos offer luxury, plenty of space for family life and privacy for every household.”

According to the property developers, the Sim Avenue area was the best choice for this project due to the conveniences offered to it residents and the location’s substantial growth prospects.

Prac Esta location is surrounded by all the amenities a family may need including great shopping, amazing dining, top schools and plenty of entertainment and fun things for families to do including beautiful parks. Various public modes of transportation can also be found nearby, the Eunos MRT Station is just a stone throw away from Parc Esta Condos.

To deliver the ultimate family living experience, MCL Land enlisted its previous property development experience, expertise and the analysis of a market research to design the Parc Esta condo to match its target market’s needs and current market trends.

About Parc Esta

MCL Land is recognized as one of the most reputable developers in Malaysia and Singapore, with a long and established record of accomplishment in quality developments. Its extensive portfolio of residential projects includes Lakeville (next to Parc Esta), J Gateway at Jurong East MRT Station, The Hallmark Residences at Bukit Timah, Palms at Sixth Avenue and Uber 388 at Bayshore. For more information, please visit https://www.parc-esta-official.com.sg/