Leading Corona Del Mar Real Estate Maven Crosses $20 Million Dollar Sales Threshold in 2017

Adrienne Brandes, nicknamed “The Closer,” continues as one of Orange County’s most illustrious trailblazers surpassing $20 million in 2017

Adrienne Brandes continues to turn the traditional Real Estate business on its head with her personal service mantra and dedication to serving her clients’ end-to-end herself, no team required. With this deeply personal service commitment Brandes has developed a reputation for excellence, earned some of the most impressive sales numbers in Orange County, Calif., and picked-up a nickname along the way… the Closer!

“My success has come through investing in my clients dreams and ensuring that I am the best source of knowledge and expertise to ensure they are positioned to realize those dreams. I have a keen understanding of the communities I serve, expertise in real-estate and land-use law, and I am recognized as one of the best negotiators in the business,” said Brandes.

These remarkable 2017 sales totals look to climb far higher; Brandes has more than $51 million on the market currently or coming soon. She has focused much of her work on the community of Corona Del Mar and has earned a reputation as the leading agent serving this discerning market. Brandes credits much of her success with the trailblazing spirit and work ethic developed as one of the first female officers in the LAPD in the early 1980. In her pursuit to become one of the first women to wear the badge – she led with results and gained the respect of fellow officers through her skill and performance. That same results driven ethos has helped her earn the respect of buyers and sellers in the most competitive markets in America.

“Selling real estate is about positioning a property, marketing to the right audience, and generating bona fide offers to ensure maximum sale value. When purchasing real estate, a buyer needs an agent who does not waste time, who listens and understands, who has an in-depth understanding of the market, and who can negotiate the best price possible and close the transaction. I strive to be that agent for every client I serve,” Brandes continued.

Brandes has an impressive track record as well as her lengthy list of satisfied clients that overwhelmingly demonstrates that she has a reputation for consistency and for closing deals. She continues to demonstrate year-after-year why she is in the top one percent of agents.

Brandes is a Realtor with Surterre Properties in Newport Beach, CA and Douglas Elliman in Aspen, CO, two top luxury residential real estate brokerage firms.

