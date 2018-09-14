Leading Consumer Engagement Technology Company, Digital Air Strike Wins 2018 Most Admired Companies Award

Company also receives a Spotlight Award for Innovation and is honored as a 2018 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona

Scottsdale, AZ (PRUnderground) September 14th, 2018

Digital Air Strike, the leading social media, intelligent messaging and digital engagement company, today announced it has been honored with a 2018 Most Admired Companies Award and Spotlight Award for Innovation by BestCompaniesAZ and AZ Business Magazine. The company also received an award for its outstanding workplace culture in AZCentral.com’s 2018 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona awards.

“We are proud of our entire team that is always doing whatever it takes to build an innovative organization,” said Alexi Venneri, co-founder and CEO, Digital Air Strike. “We are very honored to be recognized by BestCompaniesAZ, AZ Big Media and AZCentral.com for our passionate way we approach building ground-breaking digital engagement technology and creating a collaborative and inspiring work environment. Our greatest asset is our team and we are very fortunate that we work together to do whatever it takes for our clients and each other.”

2018 Most Admired Companies Award

Arizona’s Most Admired Companies is an awards program designed to recognize the contributions and impact all Arizona employers bring to the state’s business community. Applicants are judged based on employee feedback and five key factors: leadership excellence, social responsibility, customer opinion, workplace culture, and innovation. Digital Air Strike excelled in all five categories to claim the prestigious award. Digital Air Strike also joined an elite group of Spotlight Award winners, receiving a Spotlight Award for Innovation.

The awards program receives hundreds of applications from businesses across Arizona, recognizes 55 companies as one of the Most Admired Companies, and honors only five of those with a Spotlight Award in different categories. Digital Air Strike joins GoDaddy, Infusionsoft, Insight, Microchip Technology and more, as one of the elite companies in Arizona’s growing technology sector to be honored.

2018 Top Companies to Work for in Arizona

Together with the Arizona Commerce Authority, AZCentral.com annually sets out to identify the companies that are implementing superior employee practices and receiving high employee engagement. Digital Air Strike was selected for the passionate approach and employee-first mentality the company takes to workplace culture and benefits, as well as their ability to attract and retain top-quality talent across the nation.

Digital Air Strike was selected for this award as a result of an ambitious program, implemented over the last two years, developed to improve four facets of employee engagement: commitment, inspiration, growth, and excitement. Digital Air Strike is committed to the idea that when companies invest in employees there’s no limit to what can be achieved in business. The company updated employee benefits based directly from employee feedback including offering alternate work schedules. Other benefits include expanded access to the company’s student loan reimbursement program, in-office massages, extra vacation days for salaried employees, and 401k matching.

The company previously won an American Business Award for Management Team of the Year, a Human Resources Best Practices award, and is certified as a Great Place to Work, a designation based on employee feedback.

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent messaging, and digital engagement company that helps businesses increase consumer response and conversions in digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI.

A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging and managed service platforms to monitor, engage, improve and manage consumer interactions for thousands of businesses in the United States and Canada including seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.