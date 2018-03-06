Leading Chicago Chimney Experts, Lindemann Chimney Co., Offer Various Chimney Repair Services

A leading Chicago based Chimney specialist, Lindemann Chimney, provides a wide range of chimney repair services.

Lake Bluff, Illinois (PRUnderground) March 5th, 2018

While there may be several companies in the Lake Bluff area that offer chimney repair and maintenance services, none of them are able to compare to the level of professionalism and experience that Lindemann Chimney Co. provides to its customers. This company is also known for offering the most extensive range of chimney repair services in the area.

Lindemann is able to provide firebox repair services; tuckpointing, repairing of crumbling or cracked crowns and spalling bricks and a wide range of chimney rebuild services.

Although chimney fireboxes have been built to withstand excess heat, its structure will deteriorate over time. Homeowners who have noticed that bricks in this part of their chimney have been cracking or breaking, or that the mortar has started to come apart should inquire as soon as possible about the repair work that Lindemann’s technicians can perform.

Chimney crowns that become cracked or broken can quite costly to repair if ignored. Weathering and age will also have an effect on this part of the chimney because it is located outdoors. If the cracks aren’t sealed or other damage is not attended to, water will penetrate the structure and cause damage throughout the chimney.

When mortar between a chimney’s bricks starts cracking or is missing in places, tuckpointing will need to be carried out to rectify this. While many homeowners may think this is purely an aesthetic type of repair, the truth is that if a qualified technician does not repair it, it can – and often does – result in far more expensive repairs needing to be done at a later stage.

When a chimney’s brick surfaces become damaged as a result of moisture, it can result in moisture seeping into the rest of the chimney and ultimately, into a home’s surrounding walls. Spalling bricks are something that should also only be dealt with by an experienced person, as this will ensure that the repair work is done correctly.

In some cases, a chimney is simply in too bad condition to attempt to repair. In cases like these, the crews at Lindemann are able to perform complete chimney rebuilds. This not only protects the aesthetic appeal of the home in question; it ensures that the chimney will not collapse over time and cause injuries to homeowners and their families.

Homeowners who would like to find out more about the extensive range of chimney repair services that Lindemann provides to its clients can do so here: https://www.lindemannchimneyservice.com/service/tuckpointing-and-masonry-repairs/

About Lindemann Chimney Service

Lindemann Chimney Service has been servicing Chicago’s North Shore and Northern Suburban area since 1969. We were founded by former fire captain Gary Lindemann when he saw the immediate local need for chimney and fireplace safety. With forty years of experience and talent Lindemann Chimney Service has become a leader in innovation and technology. We set the standards in the industry not only in the Chicago area but around the country. Our Chicago chimney history has been a proud testament to our current focus on the future in the chimney sweeping and repair industry.